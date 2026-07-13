Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

Published on July 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO FIRE FC RETURNS FROM FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 BREAK TO HOST VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC AT SOLDIER FIELD

Chicago Fire FC returns to action after a lengthy break due to FIFA World Cup 2026, hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Thursday, July 16 at Soldier Field.

The Fire closed out the first half of the regular season with a primetime match against Toronto FC on May 23 at Soldier Field. Looking for a goal for an 11th consecutive game, forward Hugo Cuypers recorded an assist instead in Robin Lod's opening tally. Although Toronto tied the match before halftime, defender Andrew Gutman sent the Fire into the break on a three-game winning streak with a header off a Philip Zinckernagel cross. The fans were treated to a victory and a Lupe Fiasco postgame concert ahead of a tournament that has featured three Men in Red - goalkeeper Chris Brady (United States) and defenders Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa) and Joel Waterman (Canada).

Vancouver is back from its break amid an eight-game regular season road trip due to BC Place's preparations for the World Cup. The 'Caps played all five matches in May on the road, racking up a 2-1-2 record that culminated in a 4-2 win over San Diego FC the same night. Forward Brian White grabbed a brace to take a 2-0 lead in Southern California. David Vazquez scored to cut the deficit to 2-1, but the visitors struck twice to complete their scoring before San Diego could get a second consolation goal in stoppage time. The result gave Whitecaps FC a share of first place in the Western Conference, only one point behind East leaders Nashville SC for the Supporters' Shield lead.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be followed by a Two Friends concert to conclude the Summer Concert Series, presented by Café Bustelo. The action will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM in English and TUDN Chicago 106.7-HD2 and Uforia by TREBEL app in Spanish.

Game Information

Chicago Fire FC (8-4-2, 26 points) vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC (10-2-2, 32 points)

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Soldier Field - Chicago, Ill.

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. VAN: (4-7-3)

Last Match vs. VAN: Aug. 30, 2023 (0-1 L) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Match at VAN: March 22, 2025 (3-1 W) - BC Place - Vancouver (Match Recap)

MAtch Notes

Forward Hugo Cuypers remains only the third player to score in 10 consecutive regular season appearances in MLS, trailing only Carlos Vela (11) and Josef Martínez (15). The Belgian striker holds an 11-game goal contribution streak after assisting the opening goal against Toronto FC, however, tied for the fourth-longest such streak in league history with six other players.

Thursday will see the first meeting between Chicago and Vancouver since a 3-1 Fire victory in Canada in March 2025. The match was marked by a Man of the Match performance from Philip Zinckernagel, who scored the game-winner for his first goal with Chicago while adding an assist. It also marked the first time the Fire had won three road matches in a row since 2009.

Four current Fire players have scored a goal against Vancouver. Besides Cuypers and Zinckernagel, who both scored in the last match against the 'Caps, Robin Lod and Chris Mueller have also done the same. Formerly with Western Conference rivals Minnesota United FC, Lod leads all players in minutes, games played and starts, adding three assists against Vancouver.

Following his victory over Toronto FC on May 23, Chris Brady comes into the match with a record of 10-2-4 against Canadian sides. The Homegrown goalkeeper has faced the 'Caps two times, with a win in the Fire's last match in March 2025. Although he has recorded six shutouts against Toronto and Montréal, Brady will look for his first against Vancouver.

Brady could play his 50th match at Soldier Field if he lines up against Vancouver on Thursday. In 49 matches for Chicago, the Homegrown goalkeeper has an 18-15-15 record with 14 shutouts, including five in 2023. Currently holding four clean sheets in 2026, Brady could match the 2023 mark in only the ninth of 16 matches scheduled at the iconic venue.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2026

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