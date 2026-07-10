Chicago Fire FC Announces Time Change for Regular Season Matches vs. New England and Portland

Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced a time change for the Club's two regular season home matches against the Portland Timbers and New England Revolution.

Chicago's match against Portland on Sunday, August 16, will now kick off half an hour earlier at 5 p.m. CT. The Fire's match against New England on Sunday, September 13 will also shift to an earlier time, starting an hour earlier at 4:30 p.m. CT. Both matches will remain at Soldier Field.

Tickets already purchased for both matches will be honored at the gate. To purchase tickets, please visit chicagofirefc.com/tickets/.

For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on X (@chicagofire using hashtags #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire/, Threads (@chicagofire) and Bluesky (@chicagofire.bsky.social).







Major League Soccer Stories from July 10, 2026

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