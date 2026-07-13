Columbus Crew Tie Friendly with Burnley FC
Published on July 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
The Columbus Crew tied, 1-1, against Burnley FC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Sunday, July 12.
The Black & Gold hold a 14-6-9 overall record in international friendlies.
Crew 2 Midfielder Tarun Karumanchi started today in his unofficial First Team debut. Karumanchi was selected by the Crew in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft on Dec. 18, 2025 (Second Round, No. 49 overall) and signed for Crew 2 on March 20.
Defender Brooks Lennon made his unofficial Crew debut after entering the match in the 60th minute.
Crew Academy Defender Chris Rogers entered the match at the 79th minute, marking his unofficial First Team debut.
Midfielder Daniel Gazdag scored the Crew's opening goal in the 48th minute.
Midfielder Hugo Picard played the well-timed backheel pass to Gazdag, registering the assist on the goal.
The Black & Gold return to regular season play against New York City FC on Wednesday July 22 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World CupTM [7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC
Wednesday, July 22 - 7:30 p.m. ET - ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (Columbus, Ohio)
TV: Apple TV
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM / iHeart radio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)
Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets
Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2026
- Columbus Crew Tie Friendly with Burnley FC - Columbus Crew SC
- LA Galaxy Earn Clean Sheet in Friendly Win over Club América - LA Galaxy
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