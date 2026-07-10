Columbus Crew Acquire $50,000 in General Allocation Money from St. Louis CITY SC in Exchange for Loan of Zach Zengue
Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have acquired $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) via trade with St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for the loan of midfielder Zach Zengue through the 2026 MLS season.
Zengue was selected by the Crew during the 2024 MLS SuperDraft on Dec. 19, 2023 (No. 58 overall, second round) and joined the First Team on Jan. 9, 2026. The 22-year-old midfielder made 16 appearances (14 starts) for Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro play this season, scoring a team-best 10 goals and registering three assists.
TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) via trade with St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for the loan of midfielder Zach Zengue through the 2026 MLS season, announced on July 10, 2026.
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