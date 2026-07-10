Inter Miami CF Academy 2025-26 Season Recap

Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The 2025-26 season added another historic chapter to the story of the Inter Miami CF Academy. Filled with memorable moments, remarkable achievements, and invaluable developmental opportunities, the campaign further reinforced the Club's commitment to developing young talent, creating clear pathways to the professional level, and competing for excellence on and off the field.

Let's take a look back at some of the Academy's biggest milestones from the past year.

Academy Representation in MLS NEXT Pro

Inter Miami CF II continued to serve as the primary bridge between the Academy and the professional ranks throughout the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Of the 37 players on the team's original roster, 35 were Academy products, highlighting the Club's commitment to providing meaningful professional opportunities for its young talent.

Additionally, 17 Academy players made their MLS NEXT Pro debuts this season: Matthias Vieux, Matteo De Paula, Leandro Padilla, Sloan Morrison, Rondell White, Zidane Cadet, Jeremy Ortela, Naej Desravins, Alexander Padilla, Mario Stoka, Levi Williams, Diego Matos, Matthew Perez, Nash Dearmin, Nessim Jena, Sebastian Poller, and Sean Gormley.

Dreams Cup Reaches New Heights

The second edition of Dreams Cup continued the tournament's rapid growth, nearly doubling in size from its inaugural year.

The international competition welcomed approximately 1,200 teams from around the world and featured more than 1,900 matches played across the Florida Blue Training Center and additional venues throughout South Florida.

Inter Miami CF Academy was represented by teams from the U-8 through U-19 age groups. Eight of the Club's 11 participating teams reached their respective finals, with seven lifting championship trophies to cap another outstanding showing.

Noah Allen Becomes the Club's All-Time Appearance Leader

Homegrown defender Noah Allen became Inter Miami CF's all-time leader in appearances, surpassing goalkeeper Drake Callender's previous Club record of 118 matches.

Allen has been part of the Club's journey since joining the Academy in 2019 and was a member of the U-17 team that traveled to South Korea for the first match played by any Inter Miami side in Club history.

His milestone reflects both his individual growth and the Academy's ability to develop players capable of building long-term professional careers.

Four Academy Players Earn First Team Promotions

The 2025-26 campaign also marked a historic first for the Club, as Daniel Pinter, Alexander Shaw, Cesar Abadia, and Preston Plambeck all signed First Team contracts.

It was the first time four Academy players earned promotions to the First Team during the same season. Together, the quartet combined for 15 MLS appearances and 311 minutes, further demonstrating the effectiveness of the Club's player development pathway.

Levi Williams Named an MLS NEXT All-Star

U-16 goalkeeper Levi Williams earned selection to the 44-player MLS NEXT All-Star roster, becoming the eighth Inter Miami CF Academy player to receive the honor in the past five years.

Williams joins a distinguished group of Academy All-Stars that includes Israel Boatwright, Benjamin Cremaschi, and Kobi Thomas (2022), Tyler Hall (2023), Cai McLean (2024), and Quinton John and Nash Dearmin (2025).

Academy Unveils the Messi-Branded Promise Kit

This season also marked another historic milestone as the Academy debuted the new Messi-branded Promise Kit.

For the first time, Academy players took the field wearing jerseys featuring the Messi Logo-an unprecedented moment for a youth academy anywhere in the world. The kit symbolizes the standards of excellence, ambition, and inspiration that define the Club's player development philosophy.

Seven Academy Products Feature for the First Team

Inter Miami made Club history during its MLS match against Charlotte FC when seven Academy products appeared in the same First Team match for the first time.

Noah Allen, Ian Fray, David Ruiz, Santiago Morales, and Daniel Pinter started the match, marking the first occasion five Academy graduates were named together in Inter Miami's starting XI. Alexander Shaw and Cesar Abadia later entered as substitutes to make their MLS debuts, further highlighting the Club's commitment to providing opportunities for its homegrown talent.

Libertad Para Jugar Returns

The Academy also welcomed back its Libertad Para Jugar initiative, giving aspiring young players the opportunity to participate in open tryouts and compete for a place within the Academy.

The program continues to expand access to elite player development while providing talented young footballers the opportunity to pursue their dream of representing Inter Miami CF.

Benjamin Cremaschi Takes the Next Step

Another landmark moment came when midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi became the first Inter Miami CF Academy product to complete a transfer to one of Europe's top leagues, joining Italian Serie A side Parma Calcio 1913.

After becoming the fifth Academy player to sign a First Team contract in 2022 and the first Academy graduate to reach 100 appearances for the Club, Cremaschi's move represents another milestone in Inter Miami's player development pathway from Academy to First Team and now to European football.

Looking Ahead

As another memorable season comes to a close, Inter Miami CF extends its sincere gratitude to every Academy player, coach, staff member, family, and supporter who played a role throughout the year.

Together, they helped make the 2025-26 campaign one of the most successful in Academy history. The Club now looks forward to building on that momentum and continuing to develop the next generation of Herons in the seasons to come.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 10, 2026

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