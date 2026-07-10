LA Galaxy Host Club América in Midseason Friendly on Saturday July 11
Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The six-time MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy are set to return to action with a marquee international club friendly against Liga MX powerhouse Club América on Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Dignity Health Sports Park.
LA Galaxy vs Club América
The LA Galaxy, the most successful club in MLS history, will host Club América, the most successful team in Liga MX, at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, July 11. In their two prior meetings, the series has been closely contested, with one Galaxy win and one draw, including a 2-2 result in their most recent matchup in Los Angeles. The Galaxy previously earned a 2-1 victory in the 2015 International Champions Cup. The July 11 match will serve as a key tune-up as LA Galaxy prepares to return to league play on July 17 against LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park.
LA Galaxy Recent Form
Through the first half of the season, the LA Galaxy posted a 5-5-5 record in league play and a 7-7-7 mark across all competitions. The campaign has featured several notable milestones including:
The Galaxy extended MLS's longest active scoring streak to 24 consecutive matches dating back to August 2025.
Captain Maya Yoshida made his 700th career appearance for club and country on April 8 against Toluca and has since surpassed 100 appearances for the Galaxy. Midfielder Edwin Cerrillo and defender Julián Aude also surpassed the 100 appearances mark this season.
LA set a club record in its 3-0 victory over Charlotte FC on February 28, scoring three goals in the opening 12 minutes and 14 seconds, the fastest three-goal start in club history and the sixth-fastest in MLS history.
Meanwhile, Marco Reus has been a key contributor in the midfield with five goals and six assists, while ranking fourth in MLS with 39 key passes.
LA Galaxy vs Club América
Friendly
Saturday, July 11, 2026 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 8 p.m. PT) Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles, Calif.
LA Galaxy Live Steam | Joe Tutino (PXP)
Streaming Live in Mexico via Layvtime.mx
Saturday, July 11
Friendly
LA Galaxy at Club América
7:30 P.M. PT
(Actual Kick: 8 P.M. PT)
Dignity Health Sports Park
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