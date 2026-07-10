Orlando City SC Acquires up to $2.4 Million in General Allocation Money from Houston Dynamo FC

Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC has acquired $600,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM), $400,000 in 2027 GAM and $250,000 in 2027-28 GAM from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for forward Duncan McGuire, the Club announced today.

The Lions could also receive up to an additional $1.15 million in GAM if McGuire reaches certain performance-based metrics. Orlando City will also retain a sell-on percentage in the event of a future transfer.

"Duncan has meant a great deal to this club since the day he arrived in Orlando," said Orlando City SC General Manager & Sporting Director Ricardo Moreira. "His resilience, determination and willingness to fight through challenges both on and off the field have earned the respect of everyone throughout our organization. He has played a major role in our success over the last several years, and when the opportunity arose, we wanted to ensure it was a move that made sense for both Duncan and the Club. We're grateful for everything he has given to Orlando City and wish him and his family nothing but success in this next chapter."

McGuire, 25, joined Orlando City in January 2023 after being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. During his time in Central Florida, McGuire scored 32 goals and added nine assists in 109 appearances across all competitions, including 55 starts. His 32 goals rank fourth all-time in club history.

TRANSACTION: Orlando City SC acquires $600,000 in 2026 GAM, $400,000 in 2027 GAM and $250,000 in 2027-28 GAM from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for forward Duncan McGuire. Orlando City could also receive up to $1.15 million in additional GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met. The Club also retains a sell-on percentage in the event of a future transfer.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 10, 2026

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