Evander Set to Compete in 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, Presented by AT&T

Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - Major League Soccer today announced the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T roster. FC Cincinnati's Evander is one of nine MLS All-Star players selected to compete in the event, taking place at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 28, 2026, at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Evander is set to make his third consecutive appearance in the Skills Challenge after competing in 2024 (Portland Timbers) and 2025 (FC Cincinnati). Last year, Evander broke the record for the most points scored by an individual player in the All-Star Shooting Challenge (72).

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on Apple TV and the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to Apple TV on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

The event, taking place the day before the MLS All-Star Game, features a dynamic lineup of competitions designed to test players across multiple facets of the game. New this year; each of the challenges will crown its own champion, marking a shift from the traditional MLS versus opponent format used in previous years.

The 2026 edition includes the following:

All-Star Shooting Challenge - Presented by AT&T

Players will kick off the night by aiming at multiple targets, competing to rack up as many points as possible within 60 seconds. The highest score takes the win.

All-Star Passing Challenge - Presented by Dawn

In this head-to-head challenge, targets are positioned across the pitch. Players must demonstrate elite distribution and pinpoint accuracy. The fastest time determines the winner.

All-Star Goalie Wars - Presented by Old Spice

A high-intensity battle between goalkeepers, who will kick, drop-kick, and throw to score on their opponent while defending their own goal.

All-Star Crossbar Challenge - Presented by Gillette

A fan-favorite returns with a new twist as players compete head-to-head, attempting to strike the crossbar from the top of the 18-yard box, testing technique, speed and touch.

MLS vs. Liga MX Relay Challenge - Presented by AT&T

New this year; the competition culminates in a thrilling team relay, blending elements from each challenge as MLS and LIGA MX stars go head-to-head in a timed format to determine ultimate bragging rights.

Evander is just one of two players to have featured in previous editions of the Skills Challenge and will be joined by two MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers, including 2025 MLS All-Star Goalie Wars champion Pedro Cruz of Houston Dynamo 2. The full list of players participating in the Skills Challenge is listed below.

2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T Roster: MLS All-Stars*

Name Team Position

Tim Ream Charlotte FC Defender

Evander FC Cincinnati Midfielder

Petar Musa FC Dallas Forward

Pedro Cruz Houston Dynamo 2 Goalkeeper

Will Mackay Huntsville City FC Goalkeeper

Son Heung-min Los Angeles Football Club Forward

Matt Freese New York City Football Club Goalkeeper

Zavier Gozo Real Salt Lake Forward

Maxime Crépeau Orlando City SC Goalkeeper

Thomas Müller Vancouver Whitecaps FC Forward

Sebastian Berhalter Vancouver Whitecaps FC Midfielder

* Players subject to change

The Orange and Blue take on Burnley FC later this evening at TQL Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET in a friendly match against the English Championship side. Tickets are available and can be purchased at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 10, 2026

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