TQL Stadium to Host University of Cincinnati vs. Miami University Football Game

Published on June 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - TQL Stadium will welcome one of college football's most storied regional rivalries this fall, as the University of Cincinnati takes on Miami University in the Battle for the Victory Bell on Saturday, September 19, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

The game brings the longtime in-state rivalry to the heart of Cincinnati and will mark the first football game played at TQL Stadium, offering fans a unique opportunity to experience college football inside one of the premier soccer venues in the United States.

The rivalry dates back to 1888 and is one of the oldest and most-played rivalries in college football. Cincinnati currently holds a narrow edge in the all-time series at 61-60-7. The Bearcats won the last meeting with a 27-16 victory in Oxford during the 2024 season.

"TQL Stadium was designed to host world-class events, and we're proud to add this historic moment to that legacy. Bringing the UC-Miami rivalry to our venue for its first-ever football game is incredibly exciting," said Jeff Berding, President & Co-CEO of FC Cincinnati. "This matchup carries deep regional significance, and we're thrilled to deliver a one-of-a-kind gameday experience for fans of both programs in the heart of our city."

TQL Stadium, home of FC Cincinnati, is one of the most ambitious soccer-specific stadiums in not only North America, but the world. Critically-acclaimed firm Populous designed an innovative and forward-thinking stadium that is one of the largest soccer-specific facilities in Major League Soccer. TQL Stadium has been named Best Venue at the 2022 World Football Summit in Madrid and the 2022 Prix Versailles World Title in the Sports Category in Paris, France.

The closest seats are within 15 feet of the pitch at the $250 million, privately funded stadium. The design includes 53 traditional suites and 4,500 premium seats throughout four premium club spaces. FC Cincinnati's supporters' section, The Bailey, has grown to be more than 3,100 strong and loom over opponents at a 34-degree angle at the stadium's north end. A 360-degree canopy roof covers every seat in TQL Stadium, but still allows sufficient sun in to grow a natural grass field.

From Wednesday through Sunday night, season ticket members of University of Cincinnati and FC Cincinnati will each have an exclusive window to purchase tickets to the game before the public on-sale on June 22. FCC season ticket members will receive an email with additional details.







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