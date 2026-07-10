Houston Dynamo FC Acquire Prolific Forward Duncan McGuire from Orlando City SC

Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC acquired forward Duncan McGuire from Orlando City SC in exchange for $1,250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) ($600,000 in 2026, $400,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2027/28) both clubs announced today. Orlando may acquire up to an additional $1,150,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

The 25-year-old is signed to a contract through 2027 with a Club option for 2028.

"Duncan is a young striker who has demonstrated an ability to score goals consistently and affect games in the final third," said Houston Dynamo FC President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "He has gained valuable experience for his age, and we believe he has the qualities and mentality to continue improving within our environment. We are pleased to add him to the group and look forward to his contributions as we continue our climb up the table in preparation for the playoffs."

McGuire was drafted sixth overall by Orlando in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, spending three-and-a-half (2023-26) with the Lions where he has totaled 109 appearances, 32 goals and seven assists in all competitions, during which time they have earned three consecutive MLS postseason berths.

During his 2023 breakout rookie campaign that saw him finish second in the MLS Young Player of the Year voting, McGuire made 36 appearances across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and recording three assists. His immediate impact on the pitch helped Orlando finish second in the Supporters' Shield standings and reach the Eastern Conference semifinals, appearing in every playoff match. Notably, McGuire netted four game winning goals that season, while his first professional goal came during his debut on March 11, 2023, against D.C. United.

The attacker followed up that campaign with another strong season in 2024, netting 10 goals and recording three assists for the Lions. McGuire helped lead the team to a top four Eastern Conference finish and Conference Finals appearance, while also appearing in every playoff match.

McGuire joins the Dynamo after recording two goals and one assist in 11 appearances this season before the league-mandated FIFA World Cup 2026™. Last year while dealing with a shoulder injury, the forward totaled 18 appearances, three goals and two assists and played a key role in helping Orlando clinch their sixth straight playoff berth as a ninth seed.

McGuire earned his first U.S. Men's National Senior Team call up in 2024, making his debut as a substitute on January 20 versus Slovenia. The forward also represented the U.S. at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, starting two matches and appearing in two more as the Americans reached the knockout rounds. McGuire also represented the U-23 squad in international friendlies, scoring a goal in a 4-1 victory over Japan.

Prior to turning professional, the Nebraska native had a standout 2022 season at Creighton University that saw him lead the NCAA and set the school record with 23 goals while winning the MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded to the top NCAA Division I soccer player each year. McGuire also spent time with Lane United FC during the 2022 USL League Two season, totaling four goals and three assists in 11 matches.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC acquired forward Duncan McGuire from Orlando City SC in exchange for $1,250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) ($600,000 in 2026, $400,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2027/28) both clubs announced today. Orlando may acquire up to an additional $1,150,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met. The 25-year-old is signed to a contract through 2027 with a Club option for 2028.

DUNCAN MCGUIRE BIO:

NAME: Duncan McGuire

POSITION: Forward

DATE OF BIRTH: February 5, 2001 (25)

BIRTHPLACE: Omaha, Nebraska

HEIGHT: 6 ft 1 in.

WEIGHT: 180 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Orlando City SC

FIFA NATIONALITY: USA







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