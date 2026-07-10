Orlando City SC Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau to Compete in MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T

Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau has been named to the roster for the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, where top players from Major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga MX will compete in a test of soccer skills.

Crépeau, 32, is set to make his debut in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. With his selection, Orlando City will have two representatives during MLS All-Star Week in Charlotte, North Carolina, which will take place from July 27-29. Caleb Trombino will represent the Orlando City Academy in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game (July 27), while Crépeau will represent the Lions in both the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge (July 28) and the MLS All-Star Game (July 29).

This year's event will see each of the challenges crown its own champion, marking a shift from the traditional MLS versus opponent format used in previous years. In addition to standout players from MLS and LIGA MX, the competition will also feature participation from MLS NEXT Pro and special guests, bringing even more talent and personalities to the event. While the format evolves, the event will still deliver a team rivalry moment, as MLS and LIGA MX face off in a high-energy relay to close out the night.

The 2026 edition includes the following:

All-Star Shooting Challenge - Presented by AT&T

Players will kick off the night by aiming at multiple targets, competing to rack up as many points as possible within 60 seconds. The highest score takes the win.

All-Star Passing Challenge - Presented by Dawn

In this head-to-head challenge, targets are positioned across the pitch. Players must demonstrate elite distribution and pinpoint accuracy. The fastest time determines the winner.

All-Star Goalie Wars - Presented by Old Spice

A high-intensity battle between goalkeepers, who will kick, drop-kick, and throw to score on their opponent while defending their own goal.

All-Star Crossbar Challenge - Presented by Gillette

A fan-favorite returns with a new twist as players compete head-to-head, attempting to strike the crossbar from the top of the 18-yard box, testing technique, speed and touch.

MLS vs. Liga MX Relay Challenge - Presented by AT&T

New this year; the competition culminates in a thrilling team relay, blending elements from each challenge as MLS and LIGA MX stars go head-to-head in a timed format to determine ultimate bragging rights.

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will take place at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET and will stream live exclusively on Apple TV in English and Spanish.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 10, 2026

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