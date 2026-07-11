FC Cincinnati Tops Burnley FC, 3-1

Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati returned to TQL Stadium to host English side Burnley FC in an international friendly and earned a 3-1 victory Friday night.

Kévin Denkey opened the scoring in the 15th minute, scoring off an assist from Evander. Burnley would respond as midfielder Josh Laurent scored for the English club to tie the match in the 30th minute.

With a full rotation in the 60th minute, FC Cincinnati's Ayoub Jabbari sent the Orange and Blue ahead in the 74th minute, scoring a header off a cross from Alvas Powell. Kristian Fletcher, making his first appearance at TQL Stadium for FCC, netted a 90'+4 penalty kick to give FCC a 3-1 win.

Friday's match marked the first of two international friendlies for FC Cincinnati before the 2026 season officially resumes July 22 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at TQL Stadium (FCCincinnati.com/Tickets). The Orange and Blue will also face Honduran club CD Olimpia in a closed-door friendly Wednesday at Mercy Health Training Center.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Burnley FC

Date: July 10, 2026

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Kickoff: 7:36 p.m. ET

Weather: 83 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 1-2-3

BUR: 1-0-1

CIN - Kévin Denkey (Evander) 15', Ayoub Jabbari (Powell) 74', Kristian Fletcher - PK 90'+4

BUR - Josh Laurent (Tresor) 30'

LINEUPS

CIN First Half XI: Pavel Bucha, Roman Celentano, Andrei Chirila, Kévin Denkey, Ender Echenique, Evander, Samuel Gidi, Nick Hagglund, Kenji Mboma Dem, Obinna Nwobodo, Gerardo Valenzuela

Substitutions:

46'

IN: Evan Louro

OUT: Roman Celentano

60'

IN: Tah Brian Anunga, Tom Barlow, Kristian Fletcher, Teenage Hadebe, Ayoub Jabbari, Stiven Jimenez, Ayoub Lajhar, Alvas Powell, Félix Samson, Kyle Smith

OUT: Pavel Bucha, Andrei Chirila, Kévin Denkey, Ender Echenique, Evander, Samuel Gidi, Nick Hagglund, Kenji Mboma Dem, Obinna Nwobodo, Gerardo Valenzuela

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

BUR First Half XI: Max Weiss, Kyle Walker, Jayden Banel, Bashir Humphreys, Connor Roberts, Florentino Luis, Luca Koleosho, Andreas Hountondji, Lucas Pires, Josh Laurent, Mike Tresor

Substitutions:

46'

IN: Sonnie Oliver, Joe Worrall, Murram Campbell, Oli Pimlott, Ellis Clarke, George Brierley, Olawasuen Adewumi, Vernon Masara, Brandon Povani, Kian McMahon-Brown

OUT: Kyle Walker, Jayden Banel, Bashir Humphreys, Connor Roberts, Florentino Luis, Luca Koleosho, Andreas Hountondji, Lucas Pires, Josh Laurent, Mike Tresor

88'

IN: Michael Mellon

OUT: Brandon Povani

Interim Head Coach: Mike Jackson

OFFICIALS

Referee: Chris Penson

Ast. Referees: Miklos Hendricks, Adam Saleh

Fourth Official: Salvador Flores

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FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan

Burnley FC Postgame

Thoughts on the victory ... (0:23)

"There were a lot of positives. The conditions made it challenging at times just for intensity, but that's natural. The training week also kind of bleeds into the game in a way where there's going to be fatigue with where we're at. Under the circumstances, I thought there were a lot of good actions, some good goals, a variety of play, and being able to play direct with some good interchange, especially with that group of the last 30. It was a good exercise for everybody. I know they're just starting up, so this is their first 45 minutes and they're not used to conditions like this. Pleased with the overall performance."

The value of playing an unfamiliar team ... (1:30)

"The first challenge was our approach in having good habits. It doesn't count in the league standings or any cup competition, so, how do you have the right approach to the game? And I thought that was a positive. The next challenge was what does the opponent look like? Because we didn't do a lot of scouting on the unknown, so we tried to focus on us. And then, who could identify their structures? Where was the space going to be with the ball? How were we going to defend and press? And I thought, with the ball, was solid. Defensively in the first half, their outside backs were on the ball too comfortably and able to progress, and we just couldn't get Ender (Echenique) and, at times, Pavel (Bucha) to release. So, that was the biggest challenge. But then also in that hydration break, it was let's have a conversation and see what they're feeling, what they're thinking, how can they problem solve instead of being told. That was a little bit of the exercise, too. At halftime, we just kind of made the adjustment of what we wanted it to look like for beginning of the half and the remainder of the game. Those are the two biggest challenges for me, and then go perform. I thought a lot of guys did."

The significance of beating a team from last season's English Premier League ... (2:56)

"It is. Because going into the top of the two things I just mentioned: you're playing a strong opponent, and if you don't have the ability to do those things successfully, it could be a hard night. And so, a guy like Kyle Walker (Burnley FC defender) with what he's accomplished in his career, and certainly the most experienced and the most accomplished. Their winger play. There are a lot of dynamic players in the group that caused us problems, and so that's still important to perform well against a strong team and not have excuses of where they're at, where we're at. Just go perform."

Position changes and how impactful they were ... (3:55)

"I've had conversations with guys privately about the way I spoke publicly, the way I spoke to them, and we got to the break in a way where we got to evaluate things and then make a decision on how it started. Specifically guys like Kenji (Mboma Dem), Pavel (Bucha), Sammy (Gidi), Dado (Valenzuela), there was consistency in how we looked tonight certainly. Will I say it's the norm moving forward? No, but it has provided us some good play and some good competition at spots."Thoughts on Kristian Fletcher and Felix Sampson's first minutes ... (4:48)

"That was a good starting point for Christian. Credit to him and the medical side of things, sports performance side of things, because when he got here, and where we or maybe he thought he was, and then just having to make sure we change the plan and the timeline a little bit. He's worked really hard. He comes in every day with a smile. It's infectious, and it's really nice to see where he's at and that he was able to contribute tonight. So, credit to Tom (Barlow) for giving him that moment because Tom was the penalty taker on the night, and I think he realizes this kid is going through a really long rehab process. See if he can get that goal and that feeling. I was really pleased with that moment. You see with Kristian some of the moments where the relationships of him and Ayoub (Jabbari) and Ayoub (Lajhar) on that side, some good timing of how he got space underneath or created space for Ayoub higher, and then the moments where he recognized to attack the space behind. Then you see when he faces inside and he's able to create his own shot that he can be really dangerous. Good for Kristian. Felix has a nice little feel for the game, and there were a couple moments where he was under pressure where I think he set up defenders in a good way to connect passes, read the game pretty well, so we've seen all those things in training and with FCC 2. Good minutes for him, too.

Allowing himself to enjoy the novelty of this experience ... (6:37)

"The goal was progress from the couple weeks that we've had together now and appreciating a different type of moment where we're not playing another league team and you have a lot of uncertainty. These types of games are enjoyable from the standpoint of problem-solving and people. I'm sure some of our guys, myself included, look to the other sideline, and there are familiar faces that you're watching in the Premier League last year. It is unique and it's good competition for sure. I enjoyed it."

Any conversations with Burnley that took place prior to the match ... (7:28)

"From the technical side, not a lot. It was a lot of the logistical aspects of things, coordinating and training times, and scheduling. Credit to our guys behind the scenes. The admins, medical side, sports performance. They do a lot of the organizing and making sure that our guests are treated the right way because that's important. Hopefully that was the case, but I can't take credit for any of that. That's the guys behind the scenes."

Adjusting Andrei Chirila's positioning in the second half ... (8:21)

"Matt (Miazga) was meant to be in the middle with Andrei on the left, and so that was just a family situation. Andre was meant to be on the left, and then at halftime, the adjustment with how we were going to defend against the ball, we felt like switching Sammy and having Andrei in the middle and see what that looked like with the ball, with decision-making, and having Nick (Hagglund) on the right, which he's comfortable with, but more so with our defensive adjustment of how things shifted and where we wanted guys to be the most comfortable."

Ayoub Jabbari's performance ... (9:14)

"Hopefully, a lot because, like I mentioned, our front three and their interchanging and how they stretched the game, I thought was very effective. You could see the speed and the power he has, and then what that does to just allow us to move up the field. And then, OK, can you attack in isolation, or is it the moment where you don't have the support and you need to make decisions to get us up the field. I thought him, Kristian and Tom did an excellent job of that. The way we moved the ball to create the crossing moment with Alvas (Powell) and the way he attacked that header has improved it because he's been in those spots before and maybe not had the same amount of success of timing and putting the ball in the frame. So, a really strong performance by him."







Major League Soccer Stories from July 10, 2026

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