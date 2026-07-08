FC Cincinnati Midfielder Evander Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Roster

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - Major League Soccer today announced the full roster for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, which includes FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander. Evander is one of 29 players set to compete against the best of Mexico's Liga MX at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Wednesday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

Evander's selection to the MLS All-Star Roster is his third consecutive call to represent MLS' Best (2024-26). Evander's inclusion on the 29-man roster comes by way of a Coach's Selection, from All-Star Head Coach Dean Smith.

Evander has nine goals and six assists in 14 league appearances this season and became MLS' all-time leading Brazilian-born goalscorer with his tally against New York City FC on April 22. Evander has scored or assisted in five consecutive matches leading into the FIFA World Cup break and set a single-match club record of five goal contributions (2G, 3A) against Orlando City SC on May 23.

The Orange and Blue have been represented in the MLS All-Star Game in five consecutive seasons after Evander's naming to the 2026 roster. Evander's naming to the All-Star roster marks FC Cincinnati's 11th all-time All-Star selection.

FC CINCINNATI ALL-TIME MLS All STARS (11)

2022: Luciano Acosta, Brandon Vazquez 2023: Luciano Acosta, Álvaro Bareal, Matt Miazga 2024: Luciano Acosta, Luca Orellano, Miles Robinson 2025: Evander, Miles Robinson 2026: Evander

For more information on the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, please visit mlssoccer.com. The 2026 MLS All-Star roster, by position and selection mechanism, is listed below.

GOALKEEPERS (3)

Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City SC; Coach's Selection) Matt Freese (New York City FC; Coach's Selection) Brian Schwake (Nashville SC; Voted In)

DEFENDERS (10)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; Coach's Selection) Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids; Coach's Selection) Richie Laryea (Toronto FC; Commissioner's Pick) Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC; Voted In) Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In) Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew; Coach's Selection) Daniel Munie (San Jose Earthquakes; Coach's Selection) Andy Najar (Nashville SC; Voted In) Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC; Coach's Selection) Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; Voted In)

MIDFIELDERS (9)

Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Voted In) Pep Biel (Charlotte FC; Coach's Selection) Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF; Coach's Selection) Evander (FC Cincinnati; Coach's Selection) Carles Gil (New England Revolution; Coach's Selection) Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Voted In) Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC; Voted In) Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Coach's Selection) Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC; Coach's Selection)

FORWARDS (7)

Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In) Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC; Coach's Selection) Julian Hall (Red Bull New York; Commissioner's Pick) Son Heung-Min (LAFC; Voted In) Leo Messi (Inter Miami CF; Voted In) Petar Musa (FC Dallas; Coach's Selection) Sam Surridge (Nashville SC; Coach's Selection)

MLS on Apple TV

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions on Apple TV. MLS matches are available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on DIRECTV, Xfinity, and at tv.apple.com.

FC Cincinnati return to action for an international friendly against English club Burnley FC on Friday, July 10. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2026

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