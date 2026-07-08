San Jose Earthquakes Sign Scotland World Cup Starting Goalkeeper Angus Gunn

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club signed Scotland National Team goalkeeper Angus Gunn, previously of English Premier League side Nottingham Forest FC, as a free agent to a contract through the 2029-30 Major League Soccer season, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Gunn will occupy an International Roster Slot that the LA Galaxy originally acquired from the Earthquakes on Feb. 6 but are obligated to return to San Jose at the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window on July 13.

"We're pleased to sign a quality goalkeeper in Angus Gunn with English Premier League and international experience, most recently as a starter at the World Cup," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "We're looking forward to integrating him into the club for the second half of the season and welcome him to San Jose."

Gunn, 30, joins the Black and Blue fresh off playing for Scotland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, where he started all three games in the group stage, earning a clean sheet as the team narrowly missed out on qualification to the knockout stage.

"It feels incredible to join the Earthquakes," said Gunn. "Coming off the World Cup which was an unbelievable experience, I'm just really excited and grateful for the opportunity to come to San Jose and show the best version of myself. We're in a really good position for the playoffs, so hopefully we can focus on that with the right mentality."

At club level, Gunn has made 198 combined league appearances in the top two tiers of English football-the Premier League and The Championship-over the past nine seasons. He also has 18 appearances in domestic cup play. The shot-stopper spent the past season in the EPL with Nottingham Forest, with whom he signed in August 2025 after four seasons with Norwich City FC.

During his time with the Canaries (2021-25), Gunn established himself as their first-choice keeper, recording 114 total appearances in league play as Norwich City vacillated between the Premier League and Championship. In 2023-24, Gunn played in 40 league matches to help lead the Canaries to The Championship playoffs only to fall in the semifinals. The previous year, Gunn was among the top five in save percentage.

Before signing with Norwich City, Gunn spent three seasons in the Premier League with Southampton FC (2018-21), making a combined 22 appearances and an additional five in the FA Cup and three more in the EFL Cup. In his debut with the Saints in 2019, he made six saves and secured a clean sheet against Chelsea FC to earn Man of the Match honors. Midway through his third campaign with Southampton, Gunn was loaned to Stoke City FC in The Championship where he played in 15 league games.

Gunn started his professional career with Manchester City FC in 2017 after graduating from their academy. However, he would instead make his pro debut on loan with Norwich City, his hometown club where he began his youth formation. Just 21 years old at the time, Gunn made 46 appearances in The Championship and an additional five in domestic cup play.

At the international level, Gunn featured for England at various youth stages from Under-16 to U-21. However, with his father Bryan being from Thurso, Scotland, as well as a goalkeeper on Scotland's 1990 World Cup team, Angus was eligible to represent Scotland at senior level and made the switch in 2023. He earned his first cap for the Scotland National Team in March of that year, keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Cyprus in a European Championship qualifier at Hampden Park. Since then, Gunn has made 25 appearances for Scotland, recording seven clean sheets, with his latest caps coming during his World Cup run this summer as their first-choice goalkeeper.

The Earthquakes return to MLS play in full force Wednesday, July 22, when they host Orlando City SC at PayPal Park, followed by the 105th California Clasico against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, July 25, at Stanford Stadium. The only way to guarantee admission to all remaining Earthquakes home games is by purchasing Half Season Tickets. Single-game tickets can be purchased HERE.

Angus Gunn

Position: Goalkeeper

Number: 1

Height: 6-5

Weight: 170 lbs.

Born: Jan 22, 1996 (age 30)

Birthplace: Norwich, England

Preferred Foot: Right

Previous Club: Nottingham Forest FC

National Team: Scotland

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign GK Angus Gunn, previously of English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, as a free agent to a contract through the 2029-30 Major League Soccer season, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. Gunn will occupy an International Roster Slot.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2026

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