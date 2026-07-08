Revolution Captain Carles Gil Selected to 2026 MLS All-Star Roster

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH / NEW YORK - New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil has been selected to the roster for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, the league announced today. Gil, now a five-time MLS All-Star, was chosen to feature in the July 29 (8 p.m. ET on Apple TV) match against the LIGA MX All-Stars by MLS All-Star Head Coach Dean Smith.

Gil becomes the third Revolution player to collect five MLS All-Star selections, joining Shalrie Joseph (8) and Taylor Twellman (5). Along with Nashville's Hany Mukhtar, Gil's five MLS All-Star selections are tied for the most in this year's showcase. The 33-year-old attacking midfielder ranks as New England's all-time leader in assists (102) and goal contributions (161), both in MLS play and across all competitions. Gil has also netted 54 goals, second most in club history, across 207 regular season appearances since arriving in New England in 2019, when he was named the MLS Newcomer of the Year.

This season, Gil has started all 14 matches for the fourth-place Revolution, with five goals and four assists, including three game-winning tallies and four selections to the MLS Team of the Matchday. The two-time MLS Best XI midfielder took home the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award after leading the Revolution to the Supporters' Shield title. He has also claimed a record five Revolution Team MVP Awards and was named the 2021 MLS Comeback Player of the Year.

During the 2026 campaign, Gil became just the second player in team history with 50 goals and 50 assists in regular season play. Including both the regular season and MLS Cup Playoffs, Gil's 91 assists since joining New England in 2019 are tied for the most of any MLS player. The Spaniard also ranks fifth in MLS history with 43 road assists, and is tied for eighth all-time with 20 career penalty goals - a Revolution record.

Charlotte, N.C. is this year's host for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime at Bank of America Stadium, and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Truist Field. Both events will be broadcast in over 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on Apple TV. Fans can subscribe now through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

The Revolution, who sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, will resume MLS play with a two-game homestand starting on Wednesday, July 22 vs. Toronto FC, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. The match will be available to watch on Apple TV, and on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub, Rumba 97.7 FM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

Tickets On Sale

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are on sale at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

The 2026 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism:

GOALKEEPERS (3)

Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City SC; Coach's Selection)

Matt Freese (New York City FC; Coach's Selection)

Brian Schwake (Nashville SC; Voted In)

DEFENDERS (10)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; Coach's Selection)

Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids; Coach's Selection)

Richie Laryea (Toronto FC; Commissioner's Pick)

Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC; Voted In)

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In)

Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew; Coach's Selection)

Daniel Munie (San Jose Earthquakes; Coach's Selection)

Andy Najar (Nashville SC; Voted In)

Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC; Coach's Selection)

Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; Voted In)

MIDFIELDERS (9)

Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Voted In)

Pep Biel (Charlotte FC; Coach's Selection)

Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF; Coach's Selection)

Evander (FC Cincinnati; Coach's Selection)

Carles Gil (New England Revolution; Coach's Selection)

Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Voted In)

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC; Voted In)

Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Coach's Selection)

Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC; Coach's Selection)

FORWARDS (7)

Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In)

Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC; Coach's Selection)

Julian Hall (Red Bull New York; Commissioner's Pick)

Son Heung-Min (LAFC; Voted In)

Leo Messi (Inter Miami CF; Voted In)

Petar Musa (FC Dallas; Coach's Selection)

Sam Surridge (Nashville SC; Coach's Selection)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2026

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