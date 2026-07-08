Charlotte FC's Pep Biel and Ashley Westwood Selected to 2026 MLS All-Star Game

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced Charlotte FC's Designated Player Pep Biel and captain Ashley Westwood to the full roster for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime. The pair will join teammate Tim Ream to give Charlotte FC three representatives on the matchday roster. Ream, who captained the United States Men's National Team at this summer's FIFA World Cup 2026, was named to the MLS All-Star starting XI last month.

The roster features several players who starred at the FIFA World Cup 2026, including Matt Freese (USA), Petar Musa (Croatia) and Richie Laryea (Canada). They are joined by standout MLS regular-season performers Evander, Thomas Müller, and Sam Surridge.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime in Charlotte, N.C., will see the MLS All-Stars take on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 29 (8 p.m. ET) at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium.

2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster announcement assets can be found HERE.

The first 11 players were selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting, and announced on June 4. The 16 coach selections were a collaborative effort by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith and Major League Soccer. Two selections were made by MLS Commissioner Don Garber - Red Bull New York forward Julian Hall and Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea.

Hall, 18, has progressed from MLS NEXT to MLS NEXT Pro and is now starring with Red Bull New York's first team. Earlier this season, he became the youngest player to score a hat trick in MLS history, and his 13 goal contributions (nine goals, four assists) are the most by a player under the age of 25. Laryea, who is in his eighth season with Toronto FC, has established himself as one of MLS' best fullbacks since entering the league as a SuperDraft selection in 2016. He started every game for the Canada National Team at FIFA World Cup 2026 and is one of just five defenders in MLS this season with multiple goals and multiple assists.

The 2026 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism:

GOALKEEPERS (3)

Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City SC; Coach's Selection)

Matt Freese (New York City FC; Coach's Selection)

Brian Schwake (Nashville SC; Voted In)

DEFENDERS (10)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; Coach's Selection)

Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids; Coach's Selection)

Richie Laryea (Toronto FC; Commissioner's Pick)

Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC; Voted In)

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In)

Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew; Coach's Selection)

Daniel Munie (San Jose Earthquakes; Coach's Selection)

Andy Najar (Nashville SC; Voted In)

Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC; Coach's Selection)

Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; Voted In)

MIDFIELDERS (9)

Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Voted In)

Pep Biel (Charlotte FC; Coach's Selection)

Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF; Coach's Selection)

Evander (FC Cincinnati; Coach's Selection)

Carles Gil (New England Revolution; Coach's Selection)

Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Voted In)

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC; Voted In)

Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Coach's Selection)

Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC; Coach's Selection)

FORWARDS (7)

Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In)

Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC; Coach's Selection)

Julian Hall (Red Bull New York; Commissioner's Pick)

Son Heung-Min (LAFC; Voted In)

Leo Messi (Inter Miami CF; Voted In)

Petar Musa (FC Dallas; Coach's Selection)

Sam Surridge (Nashville SC; Coach's Selection)

Highlights of the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster include:

Charlotte FC First All-Star Participants: For the first time in club history, Charlotte FC will have players participate in the MLS All-Star Game. The host club had defender Tim Ream voted in the roster, while midfielder Pep Biel and Ashley Westwood were named Coach's Selections.

15 years later, Tim Ream returns as an All-Star: 15 years after his first MLS All-Star selection in 2011 with Red Bull New York, Charlotte FC and U.S. Men's National Team captain Tim Ream has been named to his second All-Star team. The 15-year gap is tied for the largest in MLS history, alongside Tim Howard (2002 and 2017).

FIFA World Cup 2026 stars now All-Stars: 13 players on the MLS All-Star Game roster were named to FIFA World Cup 2026 rosters, representing eight different countries. Notable World Cup standouts include Matt Freese (United States), Steven Moreira (Cape Verde), and Petar Musa (Croatia).

18 First-time All-Star selections: A majority of the roster is made up of first-time MLS All-Star selections, with 18 earning their first nod. Two of those players are in their debut MLS season - Lucas Herrington (Australia) and Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC).

Nashville SC rewarded for historic start: Nashville SC leads all clubs with four selections on the roster - Hany Mukhtar, Andy Najar, Brian Schwake, and Sam Surridge. Nashville is currently in the midst of a club-record start and sits atop the MLS Supporters' Shield standings (33 points, 10-1-3 record).

Accumulating All-Star selections: A total of 11 players on the roster have now been named to multiple MLS All-Star rosters, with Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar and the New England Revolution's Carles Gil leading the way with their fifth selection.

Globally diverse roster: The 2026 MLS All-Star Game roster features players from 15 different nationalities and six different continents. Countries with multiple representatives are the U.S. (10), Argentina (two), Canada (two), England (two), Germany (two), and Spain (two).

Zavier Gozo makes history: Real Salt Lake midfielder Zavier Gozo becomes the first player in league history to be named both an MLS All-Star and MLS NEXT All-Star. Gozo was selected to the 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, highlighting his rapid rise through the MLS player pathway.

MLS NEXT Pro alumni well represented: Ten players on the 2026 MLS All-Star Game roster have previously played in MLS NEXT Pro, including Julian Hall (32 games), Zavier Gozo (27 games), Max Arfsten (25 games), and Anthony Markanich (24 games).

Homegrown players head to Charlotte: A total of six Homegrown players were named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game - Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City SC), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake), Julian Hall (Red Bull New York) and Andy Najar (Nashville SC).

When the MLS All-Stars take on the best of LIGA MX, they will do so in the 2026 MLS All-Star jersey. The jersey design is a celebration of the league's 30th All-Star Game that features blue and green accents that reference the league's original colors. The jersey also showcases "Chime", the presenting sponsor of the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and also the Official Retail Banking Credit Card and Debit Card partner of MLS since earlier this year, a move which marked Chime's first major investment in professional soccer. Jerseys are on sale starting today at MLSstore.com and can also be purchased at the Charlotte FC retail store at Bank of America Stadium.

Tickets On Sale

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are on sale at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

MLS on Apple TV

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions on Apple TV. MLS matches are available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on DIRECTV, Xfinity, and at tv.apple.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2026

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