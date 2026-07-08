Thomas Müller Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Roster

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC international superstar Thomas Müller will represent Major League Soccer at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game after being selected to the roster as a coach's pick.

Müller will join fellow Whitecap FC teammate Sebastian Berhalter in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the best of MLS will face an All-Star team from Mexico's LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 29 (5 p.m. PT) at Bank of America Stadium. Berhalter was announced among the First XI voted in on June 5.

2026 MLS All-Star Roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3)

Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City SC; Coach's Selection)

Matt Freese (New York City FC; Coach's Selection)

Brian Schwake (Nashville SC; Voted In)

DEFENDERS (10)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; Coach's Selection)

Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids; Coach's Selection)

Richie Laryea (Toronto FC; Commissioner's Pick)

Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC; Voted In)

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In)

Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew; Coach's Selection)

Daniel Munie (San Jose Earthquakes; Coach's Selection)

Andy Najar (Nashville SC; Voted In)

Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC; Coach's Selection)

Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; Voted In)

MIDFIELDERS (9)

Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Voted In)

Pep Biel (Charlotte FC; Coach's Selection)

Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF; Coach's Selection)

Evander (FC Cincinnati; Coach's Selection)

Carles Gil (New England Revolution; Coach's Selection)

Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Voted In)

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC; Voted In)

Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Coach's Selection)

Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC; Coach's Selection)

FORWARDS (7)

Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In)

Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC; Coach's Selection)

Julian Hall (Red Bull New York; Commissioner's Pick)

Son Heung-Min (LAFC; Voted In)

Leo Messi (Inter Miami CF; Voted In)

Petar Musa (FC Dallas; Coach's Selection)

Sam Surridge (Nashville SC; Coach's Selection)

This marks Müller's first time being selected to the MLS All-Star roster, having joined the 'Caps in August 2025.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner has continued where he left off in 2025, registering eight MLS goal contributions (4G, 4A) in nine starts and 12 appearances. In total, since arriving last summer, Müller has 18 goal contributions (11G, 7A), in 19 MLS regular season appearances.

The German made his greatest statement of this season right before the break, assisting three of the 'Caps four goals in a dominant 4-2 road win at San Diego FC. That performance earned him his second selection to the MLS Team of the Matchday after also getting selected for Matchday 2.

Amongst midfielders in MLS so far this season, Müller is tied for fourth with Berhalter for chances created per 90 (2.90), tied for sixth in big chances created (7), and 10th for total chances created (27).

Vancouver Whitecaps FC begin their quest for history tonight as they open the defence of their Voyageurs Cup title, aiming to win an unprecedented fifth consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship and sixth overall.

Whitecaps FC host Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Cavalry FC in the first leg of their two-legged quarterfinal at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby, BC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, marking the 'Caps' first competitive match at the iconic venue in 16 years. The second leg will be played on Monday, July 13, at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows in Foothills County, Alberta.

MLS regular season play returns for the Blue and White on Thursday, July 16 at Chicago Fire FC, in a match that could see Müller face off against his former Bayern Munich teammate Robert Lewandowski. Kickoff from Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois will be at 5:30 p.m. PT, live on Apple TV and 730 CKNW.

The 'Caps will be back at BC Place on Saturday, August 1 for a Western Conference playoff semifinal rematch against Los Angeles FC. Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. PT with tickets in the upper bowl still available at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps.

Following the August 1 match, Whitecaps FC will quickly turn their attention to Leagues Cup, with a chance to add a major international trophy to the club's cabinet.

The 'Caps will host home matches against Mexican opposition on Tuesday, August 4 (included for season ticket members) against Atlante FC, and Friday, August 7 against FC Juárez, before playing at El Volcán in Monterrey, Mexico against Tigres UANL on Tuesday, August 11.

For the latest information on Whitecaps FC, visit whitecapsfc.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2026

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