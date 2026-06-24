Manav Badwal Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game
Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - MLS NEXT announced on Wednesday that Whitecaps FC BMO MLS Academy midfielder Manav Badwal has been selected to the fifth annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.
The match will showcase the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, NC on Monday, July 27 at 4:30 p.m. PT, streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com. With free admission to the game, fans in Charlotte can watch the standouts of MLS NEXT take center stage during MLS All-Star week.
Fans may register for free tickets
Badwal joins five previous Whitecaps FC BMO Academy players selected to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game, including older brother Jeevan Badwal:
2025: Tyler Brown and Sahil Deo
2024: Liam Mackenzie
2023: Jeevan Badwal
2022: Mihail Gherasimencov
Badwal, 15, recently became the youngest player in club history to play in an MLS NEXT Pro match at 15 years, 10 months, and 11 days. Since then, he has made a total of two starts and three appearances. Earlier this month, Badwal was named 2025-26 Whitecaps FC BMO Academy U-16 Player of the Year, as well as to the Academy XI at the annual Whitecaps FC Academy Awards.
The native of Surrey, BC becomes the second confirmed Whitecaps FC participant at this year's MLS All-Star festivities, joining first team midfielder Sebastian Berhalter who earned his second straight MLS All-Star nod after being voted into the First XI.
The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season and 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2009-11 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex presented by Allstate, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.
The West will be coached by Seattle Sounders FC U-15 head coach Ethan O'Neill and Seattle Sounders FC U-16 head coach Matt Dorman. The East All-Stars will be led by Charlotte FC U18 head coach Jordan Melia.
For more information on the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy System, visit whitecapsfc.com/academy.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2026
- St. Clair and Canada Secure FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 32 Berth - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Compete in MICFootball Punta Cana Tournament - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration in Long Beach Continues for USMNT Final Group Stage Match on June 25 - LA Galaxy
- Quakes Academy Under-16 Defender Selected to Fifth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Academy Players Basil Kuprishov and Cris Batiz Named to 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Seattle Sounders FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Midfielder Drew Dowling and Forward Blake Wilson Named to 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Roster - St. Louis City SC
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-16 Goalkeeper Levi Williams Named to 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Roster - Inter Miami CF
- MLS NEXT Selects D.C. United's Oscar Avilez for All-Star Game - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Send Matthew Arana and Brogan Fitzsimons to 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Houston Dynamo FC
- Timbers Academy Goalkeeper Kellen Tamblyn Named to 2026 MLS Next All-Star Game Roster - Portland Timbers
- Academy Midfielder Christopher Morales Named to 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game, Pres. by Allstate - Chicago Fire FC
- Revolution Academy Midfielder Logan Azar Selected for 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - New England Revolution
- Charlotte FC's Daniel Brown & Jeremiah Alexander-Munoz Selected to 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - Charlotte FC
- Soccer's Future Stars Face off in Queen City for Fifth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - MLS
- Manav Badwal Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- RSL Academy Duo Selected to 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Real Salt Lake
- Orlando City Academy Midfielder Caleb Trombino Named to 2026 MLS Next All-Star Roster - Orlando City SC
- Seyi Fakiyesi and David Ilevbare Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville SC's U16 Academy Forward Liam Stribling Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Team - Nashville SC
- Benjamin Flowers Selected for 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - FC Dallas
- MNUFC Academy Midfielder Max Harwood Selected to Play in 2026 MLS Next All-Star Game - Minnesota United FC
- USA Rugby to Host Major International Matchups in Nashville this October - Nashville SC
- Sporting KC Acquires Defender Emir Karic in Transfer from Sturm Graz - Sporting Kansas City
- Four North Carolina Community Leaders Unveiled as 2026 MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Presented by RBC Wealth Management - MLS
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Manav Badwal Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Defender Joedrick Pupe to Belgian Side Sint-Truidense VV
- AZ Returns to Jagiellonia Białystok After Loan with Whitecaps FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC to Train at St. George's School
- Sebastian Berhalter Voted to MLS All-Star First XI