Seyi Fakiyesi and David Ilevbare Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate
Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - MLS NEXT today announced the selection of Atlanta United U-16 Academy defender Oluwaseyitan "Seyi" Fakiyesi and midfielder David Ilevbare for the 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate next month. The MLS NEXT All-Star roster will showcase the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown that will take place at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, N.C., home of Crown Legacy FC, on Monday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET. This is the fourth time in its five iterations that Atlanta has had at least two players selected for the MLS NEXT All-Star Game.
Fakiyesi, a United States U-16 youth international, was a key part of the 2026 Atlanta United U-16 Academy side that reached the MLS NEXT Cup final. His performances in that tournament, including a free kick goal in the final, earned him a selection to the Homegrown Division Best XI.
Ilevbare, who has also appeared as a United States U-16 youth international, started every MLS NEXT Cup match for the U-16 team alongside Fakiyesi.
Both players have made professional appearances for Atlanta United 2, debuting on the same day. Fakiyesi, who started at left back in the opening game at New England Revolution II on March 1, became the youngest-ever Atlanta United 2 player to start a match. Ilevbare, who appeared as a second-half substitute, became the fourth-youngest player to make an appearance for Atlanta United 2.
"We all share Seyi and David's excitement in achieving this incredible honor," said Director of Methodology Javier Peréz. "Both players were standout individuals for our U-16 side this season and are tremendous representatives of the Atlanta United pathway. Our Academy is extremely proud and looks forward to continued success in their young careers."
The 44 MLS NEXT All-Star selections will be integrated into MLS All-Star week activities and will face off in an East vs. West format. The 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate will be played on Monday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, N.C. Fans can register for free tickets here or stream on the MLS YouTube channel.
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