RSL Academy Duo Selected to 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake Academy, in conjunction with MLS NEXT, announces today the selection of Claret-and-Cobalt duo Kellen Poll and Easton Wilson to the 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star squad, representing the West. The pairing will join RSL homegrown sensation Zavier Gozo in Charlotte, NC, for this year's MLS All-Star festivities.

RSL Academy wingback and Utah native Poll earned his All-Star nod after continually displaying his quality on the right flank. Starting in all three of RSL Academy U18 MLS NEXT Cup matches, Poll provided quality on both sides of the ball.

Wilson, a prolific goal scorer, will complete the Claret-and-Cobalt All-Star debut trio. After a strong performance in the marquee MLS NEXT spring tournaments, Wilson scored four goals and notched an assist throughout the 2026 Generation adidas Cup and 2026 MLS NEXT Cup.

Both Poll and Wilson played a large role in the 2025 RSL Academy U16 success, managed by RSL Homegrown Jordan Allen as the first squad to complete the historic "Double" by becoming the first team to win Generation adidas Cup and MLS NEXT Cup in the same season. Both Poll and Wilson split time between U16 and U18 squads this season, displaying their quality and versatility at a young age.

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

- WHEN: Monday, July 27 | 7:30 pm ET

- WHERE: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex; 2425 Sports Pkwy, Matthews, NC 28105

o Parking will be available in the various surrounding lots

- WATCH: Streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com

- Free to attend.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2026

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