Nashville SC's U16 Academy Forward Liam Stribling Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Team
Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club and MLS NEXT announced today that U16 Nashville SC Academy forward Liam Stribling has been named a 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star. The MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate features an East against West format at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, home of Crown Legacy FC, in Matthews, North Carolina on Monday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT streaming live on the MLS YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com.
Stribling, one of 44 players selected to the 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game from the United States and Canada, appeared in 27 matches for the Nashville SC Academy U16 and U18 teams this season, recording seven goals in 1,918 minutes played. The winger made his professional debut on March 6 with Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC, becoming the youngest player in club history to appear in a match. On the international level, Stribling earned three caps for the United States U-16 Boys' National Team this year, scoring one goal.
Nashville SC Academy U18 defender Liam Devan (2025) and current Nashville SC defender Chris Applewhite (2024) represented the Boys in Gold at the MLS NEXT All-Star Game in each of the past two seasons.
This year's 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season and 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2009-11 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex presented by Allstate, Generation adidas Cup or MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate.
Launched in 2020, MLS NEXT is the most elite platform for youth player development in North America. With a commitment to innovation and providing access and representation, MLS NEXT players receive the best training and coaching as they prepare for their futures, both in soccer and in life. For more information about MLS NEXT, visit www.mlssoccer.com/mlsnext.
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