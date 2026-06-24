Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Compete in MICFootball Punta Cana Tournament

Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy is set to compete in the second edition of the MICFootball Punta Cana tournament in the Dominican Republic taking place from June 24 through 29, with our U-14 and U-16 boys traveling to Punta Cana for the top-level competition.

Participation in the MICFootball Punta Cana tournament offers a valuable opportunity for Inter Miami CF's Academy to compete on the international stage and test itself against elite youth talent from around the globe. The squads will play three group stage matches, with hopes of advancing to the final round.

All matches will be available to stream for free on MICFootball TV.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-16

Our Academy's U-16 side has been pitted alongside Puerto Rican sides Santa Fe FC and Academia Fútbol Total and the Villareal CF academy from Mexico in Group D in the U-16 category.

Group Stage Schedule:

June 25 at 10:30 a.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-16 vs. Santa Fe FC

June 25 at 12:30 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-16 vs. Villareal CDMX

June 26 at 4:30 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-16 vs. Academia Fútbol Total

The top two teams from each group will move on to the final round, scheduled for Saturday, June 27. The tournament final is set to be played on Sunday, June 28.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-14

Our U-14 boys will compete in Group D against fellow USA teams GOT FC and Elite Football Academy, as well as Puerto Rican side Guayama FC.

Group Stage Schedule:

June 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-14 vs. Guayama FC

June 26 at 9:30 a.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-14 vs. GOT FC

June 26 at 11:30 a.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-14 vs. Elite Football Academy

The top two teams from each group will move on to the final round, scheduled for Saturday, June 27. The tournament final is set to be played on Sunday, June 28.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online by following our X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCF_Academy accounts.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.