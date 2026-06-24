Quakes Academy Under-16 Defender Selected to Fifth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate

Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes and MLS NEXT announced today that Quakes Academy Under-16 defender Rocky Rommel has been selected to the fifth annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The match will showcase the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina, on Monday, July 27 at 4:30 p.m. PT, streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com. With free admission to the game, fans in Charlotte can watch the standouts of MLS NEXT take center stage during MLS All-Star week.

- Fans may register for free tickets.

"What has impressed me the most about Rocky is his competitive mentality-every game, every training, he's just focused," said Quakes Academy Director Luchi Gonzalez. "He's trying to be a great teammate, but also show leadership and lead by example. His determination to compete every day in training and maximize his focus daily is why I think he's earned this opportunity."

"Selection to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate is a tremendous accomplishment and a reflection of the trajectory of these players as they continue to develop on and off the field," said Luis Robles, General Manager of Sporting Operation for MLS NEXT. "This event brings together some of the top young talent from across North America and provides a platform to celebrate their achievements while highlighting the connectivity of the MLS player pathway. We congratulate all of the players selected and look forward to watching them represent their clubs and communities in Charlotte."

Rommel, 16, plays as a center back for the Quakes Academy Under-16 squad led by Head Coach Renato Bustamante. In 2026, the Modesto, California, native netted four goals and was named to the Generation Adidas Cup Rising XI. Internationally, he earned his first call-up with the U-16 U.S. Youth National Team for a training camp in Georgia this February. The defender then earned his second national team call-up the following month during a March training camp in Florida.

"I'm super excited," said Rommel. "I'm proud of where I am right now, and I'm excited to represent the Quakes and myself as a player. Every day at training, the coaches and players always want to get better, so I think it helps push me to my limits and gets me to where I can be as a player. I just want to thank all my coaches for helping me get to where I am, and my parents for being dedicated and helping me get to the Quakes. I'm just thankful to have people around me that support me."

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the players with unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of programming events. The festivities include team training, the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on July 28, and the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime on July 29.

The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season and 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2009-11 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex presented by Allstate, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate.

The East All-Stars will be led by Charlotte FC U-18 head coach Jordan Melia. Since arriving in Queen City in 2024, Melia has played a key role in guiding the U-18 squad to a runner-up finish in their Conference during the 2025-26 regular season.

The West will be coached by Seattle Sounders FC U-15 head coach Ethan O'Neill and Seattle Sounders FC U-16 head coach Matt Dorman. Dorman joined the academy as the U-16 head coach in Aug 2024 after serving as the Academy & Tacoma Defiance developmental analyst since January 2023. A native of Ireland, O'Neill joined the academy in 2024, bringing a wealth of coaching experience that includes serving as Head Coach of CK United's U-15 team in the Irish National League and as Head Coach within the Football Association of Ireland's (FAI) Emerging Talent Program.

East Roster

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

Head Coach: Jordan Melia (Charlotte FC)

Player Team Birth Year

David Ilevbare Atlanta United 2010

Seyi Fakiyesi Atlanta United 2010

Amadou Han Cedar Stars Academy- Bergen 2008

Daniel Brown Charlotte FC 2011

Jeremiah Alexander-Munoz Charlotte FC 2010

Christopher Morales Chicago Fire FC 2010

Connor Dale FC Cincinnati 2010

Dominick Lester FC Cincinnati 2010

Jamil Danjaji Columbus Crew 2010

Myles Johnson Columbus Crew 2010

Oscar Avilez D.C. United 2010

Marcellus Singleton II Metropolitan Oval Academy 2010

Levi Williams Inter Miami CF 2010

William Karras CF Montréal 2010

Liam Stribling Nashville SC 2010

Logan Azar New England Revolution 2010

Jacob Bradley Red Bull New York 2010

Dylan Lawlor New York City Football Club 2010

Caleb Trombino Orlando City SC 2009

Abdoulaye Diop Philadelphia Union 2010

Sammy Gallego Philadelphia Union 2010

Niko Brodar Toronto FC 2010

West Roster MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate Head Coaches: Ethan O'Neill and Matt Dorman (Seattle Sounders FC)

Player Team Birth Year

Clayton Glynn Austin FC 2010

Ezra VanCleave Barça Residency Academy 2010

Greyson Codjoe Colorado Rapids 2010

Benjamin Flowers FC Dallas 2011

Brogan Fitzsimons Houston Dynamo FC 2010

Matthew Arana Houston Dynamo FC 2010

Luca Antongirolami Sporting Kansas City 2010

Alessio Benedetti LA Galaxy 2010

Jaiden Paz LA Galaxy 2010

Abraham Prado Los Angeles Football Club 2010

Benjamin Failla Los Angeles Football Club 2009

Max Harwood Minnesota United FC 2010

Kellen Tamblyn Portland Timbers 2010

Easton Wilson Real Salt Lake 2010

Kellen Poll Real Salt Lake 2010

Rocky Rommel San Jose Earthquakes 2010

Basil Kuprishov Seattle Sounders FC 2010

Cristopher Batiz Seattle Sounders FC 2011

Blake Wilson St. Louis CITY SC 2010

Drew Dowling St. Louis CITY SC 2010

Daniel Carmona Total Football Academy 2010

Manav Badwal Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2010

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

- WHEN: Monday, July 27 | 4:30 pm PT

- WHERE: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex; 2425 Sports Pkwy, Matthews, NC 28105

- Parking will be available in the various surrounding lots

- WATCH: Streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com

- Free to attend.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2026

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