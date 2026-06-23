Whitecaps FC Transfer Defender Joedrick Pupe to Belgian Side Sint-Truidense VV

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Tuesday the transfer of defender Joedrick Pupe to Belgian side Sint-Truidense VV. The 'Caps will retain a percentage of future transfer fees.

"We are thankful to Joedrick for his contributions to our club and wish him the best of luck with Sint-Truidense VV," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director.

Pupe, 29, joined Sint-Truidense VV on loan at the end of January. The defender made 10 appearances and scored once as the Belgian Pro League side finished third in the league and qualified for the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.

Pupe arrived in Vancouver last August and made two appearances in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs after recovering from a hamstring injury. Prior to coming to Vancouver, Pupe played for Belgian clubs FCV Dender and Lierse SK.

TRANSACTION: On June 23, 2026, Whitecaps FC transfer defender Joedrick Pupe to Belgian side Sint-Truidense VV.







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