Timbers Academy Goalkeeper Kellen Tamblyn Named to 2026 MLS Next All-Star Game Roster

Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers Academy goalkeeper Kellen Tamblyn has been selected for the 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game, presented by Allstate, MLS NEXT announced today. The match will feature the top 44 players from the 2025-26 MLS NEXT season and is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Monday, July 27, at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, in Matthews, N.C.

Tamblyn, a member of the Portland Timbers Academy's U-16 squad, is currently in his third year of development in Green and Gold. As a member of the Timbers Academy, the young goalkeeper has received an invitation to a U.S. Soccer Talent ID Camp (2024) and was the starter for Portland's U-16 side at the Generation adidas Cup 2026.

Tamblyn invited to U.S. Soccer Talent ID Center

The fifth annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game, presented by Allstate, will pit players born between 2009-11 in an East vs. West showdown in North Carolina. Earning one of the 22 roster spots for the West All-Stars, Tamblyn becomes the fifth Timbers Academy product to be named to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game, following August Nystrom (2025), Max Eisenberg (2024), Sawyer Jura (2023) and Ian Shaul (2022).

The MLS NEXT All-Stars will experience unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, including a full slate of programming events like team trainings, the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on July 28, and the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime on July 29.

2026 MLS All-Star Events, News & Info

The MLS NEXT All-Star Game will be streamed live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSSoccer.com. Admission to the game is free and fans in Charlotte can watch the standouts of MLS NEXT take center stage during MLS All-Star week.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2026

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