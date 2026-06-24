Houston Dynamo FC Send Matthew Arana and Brogan Fitzsimons to 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game
Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Two Houston Dynamo FC players will represent the Club at the 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game, presented by Allstate, as first team midfielder Matthew Arana and Dynamo Academy defender Brogan Fitzsimons earned selections, the league announced today.
The match will showcase the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, NC on Monday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT, streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com. Fans can register for free tickets to the match HERE.
Arana and Fitzsimons are among the 44 MLS NEXT players selected to compete in the fifth annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game. Both players will represent the West and, as part of their selection, will be provided with unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, including a full slate of programming events.
In February, Arana signed a Homegrown contract with the Dynamo and became the youngest player in Dynamo history to earn first team minutes after coming on as a substitute in the 88th minute versus LAFC on February 28. Arana is a regular on the Club's MLS NEXT Pro side, Houston Dynamo 2, recording 10 appearances, two goals and two assists this season, while helping the team sit near the top of the Western Conference standings. The 15-year-old midfielder is the youngest first team signing in Club history and the 20th Dynamo Academy product to sign a Homegrown first team contract.
Also 15 years old, Fitzsimons currently plays with the Dynamo Academy's U-18s. The standout defender joined the Club during the 2023-24 season from local Houston club Youth Dynamo.
This year's players were selected following the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season and 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2009-11 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, presented by Allstate, Generation adidas Cup or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.
Past Dynamo players to have been selected for the MLS NEXT All-Star Game include Andre Gitau (2022), Tate Lampman (2023), Isaac Mwakutuya (2004) and Daniel Barrett (2025).
Following the league-mandated World Cup break, the Dynamo resume MLS play on Wednesday, July 22, hosting D.C. United, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium. Fans can secure their tickets for the match.
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