Four North Carolina Community Leaders Unveiled as 2026 MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Presented by RBC Wealth Management

Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK AND CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA (June 24, 2026) -- Major League Soccer (MLS), Black Players for Change (BPC), and RBC Wealth Management today announced the 2026 MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes, an annual honor celebrating non-profit organizations and their leaders who demonstrate innovative approaches to serving individuals and communities with the greatest need across the Carolinas.

The 2026 Hometown Heroes include:

Anderson Outreach - Alesia Fleming, Board Chair

Two-Six Project - Janae Aiken, Director, Emerging Leaders Program

Read 2 Succeed Asheville/Buncombe -- Ashley Allen, Co-Executive Director

Charlotte ToolBank - Maureen Krueger, Executive Director Each Hometown Hero will receive a $15,000 grant from Major League Soccer to support the mission of their respective organizations. These initiatives focus on literacy, physical and mental wellness, and ensuring access to meals and other essentials to basic needs throughout the region. The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation will match the $15,000 grants awarded to each of the four 2026 Hometown Heroes organizations, contributing an additional $60,000 in support of community impact initiatives across the Carolinas.

In addition, MLS will posthumously recognize Dr. Victor Kidd as the 2026 Honorary Hero. Affectionately known as "Vic", he was a trusted collaborator and advocate for Major League Soccer, partnering with the league on numerous initiatives, including MLS Next, designing training programs for MLS Academies and helping to co-create Playing as One, MLS's flagship program dedicated to combating discrimination on and off the pitch.

As a licensed psychotherapist, Vic supported countless individuals and athletes with compassion, wisdom, and integrity, while championing greater access to culturally competent and affirming mental health care. Outside the office, Kidd spent his time mentoring youth in the Fort Mill, South Carolina community, inspiring youth to strive for excellence.

Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico will serve as the official ambassador for the 2026 MLS Hometown Heroes program, continuing his commitment to advocacy and driving positive change across the greater Charlotte area.

"We're incredibly proud to celebrate this year's Hometown Heroes as part of MLS All-Star week," said Jen Cramer, EVP of Partnership Marketing at MLS. "These individuals exemplify the spirit of leadership, compassion and innovation, and it's their dedication to service and the ongoing commitment of their organizations to drive meaningful impact that is truly inspiring. We're thrilled to recognize them all at this year's Hometown Heroes Showcase and help amplify the impactful work taking place to provide opportunity for youth and improve local communities throughout the Carolinas."

In collaboration with BPC - an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society - and Charlotte FC, the honorees will be recognized at the fifth annual MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase presented by RBC Wealth Management. The private event will take place on Monday, July 27, at the Carolina Theatre. The event is part of the League, Charlotte FC, BPC, and RBC Wealth Management's ongoing efforts to amplify and celebrate the impactful work taking place within local communities.

"The 2026 Hometown Heroes show us what's possible when dedicated people show up for their communities every single day," said Pat Vaughan, Co-Head, Private Client Group at RBC Wealth Management. "These organizations are creating lasting change across the Carolinas - and that work deserves to be celebrated. We're proud to amplify their missions and support the communities they serve alongside MLS and Black Players for Change."

"Black Players for Change was founded on the principle that real, systemic progress requires moving from protest to sustainable programs, and that begins by lifting up the grassroots leaders who are doing the heavy lifting on the ground every single day," said Allen Hopkins Jr., Executive Director of Black Players for Change. "This year's honorees are tackling the racial and economic equity gap head-on, creating tangible pathways in education, literacy, and wellness across the Carolinas. It is also a deeply emotional privilege for us to posthumously honor our brother, Dr. Victor Kidd. 'Vic' was a brilliant, trusted collaborator whose work designing anti-discrimination programs like Playing as One changed the fabric of MLS. His legacy of compassion, integrity, and mental health advocacy remains a guiding light for our organization and the game at large."

To further extend support beyond MLS All-Star Week, MLS has launched a dedicated donation page for fans and supporters to champion both current and past Hometown Heroes organizations. The donation page connects directly to each organization's individual fundraising platform, ensuring that all contributions go directly to the nonprofits. Supporters can learn more and donate by visiting mlshometownheroes.com/donations.

The MLS Hometown Heroes Showcase will be one of several official events leading up to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, featuring the best of MLS vs. LIGA MX on Wednesday, July 29 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime can be purchased by visiting mlssoccer.com/allstar.

For more on this year's honorees, visit MLSHometownHeroes.com. Media interested in attending are encouraged to R.S.V.P. by contacting MLS@berkcommunications.com or Peter.OBrien@mlssoccer.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2026

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