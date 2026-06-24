USA Rugby to Host Major International Matchups in Nashville this October

Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







Nashville, TN - USA Rugby and TEG Rugby Live today announced an international rugby series coming to Nashville this October, featuring the USA Women's Eagles against Italy, and the USA Men's Eagles against Australia XV.

On October 24th, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, the Women's Eagles will meet Italy, as part of World Rugby's WXV Global Series competition, before the USA Men's Eagles take on Australia XV. Fans can register now for pre-sale and early access to tickets here. Tickets will be on sale through Ticketmaster. Pre-sale for tickets opens Tuesday, June 30th, at 10AM ET. General public on-sale starts Thursday, July 2nd, at 10AM ET.

The Women's Eagles last met Italy during the 2023 WXV 2 tournament in Cape Town, South Africa. This October, they will have the opportunity to host these opponents on home soil in front of U.S. rugby fans from Nashville and beyond.

On the men's side, the October series will add more high-level tests to the USA Men's Eagles' fall schedule as they continue to build momentum against elite international competition. The Men's Eagles will face an Australia XV team in Nashville, adding to the previously announced August 15th matchup against Argentina XV in Fort Lauderdale. The US last met Australia's Wallabies in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match in 2015 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

"USA Rugby is excited to showcase USA Eagles' energy in new cities across the United States this October, said USA Rugby CEO Bill Goren. "We're thrilled to host these home games in Nashville, and welcome top tier opposition in Italy and Australia for some exciting action. These matches will add to the excitement as fans get the chance to experience premier international rugby on US soil as we prepare for the 2031 and 2033 Rugby World Cups."

The standing of these matches continues the surge in rugby's popularity in the United States, with the Men's Rugby World Cup 2031 and the Women's Rugby World Cup 2033 tournaments set to be staged in North America. This announcement reflects the collective ambition of USA Rugby and World Rugby to grow the game in the United States. As the region builds toward hosting the aforementioned World Cups, World Rugby and member unions are partnering to strategically position premium international rugby in key U.S. markets.

On May 1, 2022, Nashville Soccer Club debuted GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada with a capacity of 30,109. GEODIS Park features a 360-degree canopy, a fan friendly 65-foot-wide concourse, and serves as a multi-purpose venue that hosts concerts, community activities, private events, and a permanent, in-stadium Soundwaves Art Gallery. GEODIS Park will now host this exciting rugby double header as the USA Eagles play in the venue for the first time.

"Rugby continues to be one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, and we are thrilled to welcome the Women's and Men's Eagles to Nashville during a time of tremendous growth for the game," said Nashville SC Chief Business Officer Lindsey Paola. "The October doubleheader joins a long list of prestigious international events to take place at GEODIS Park, including U.S. Men's and Women's National Team soccer matches, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Japan Men's National Soccer Team World Cup training and the upcoming LA28 Olympic Games, and we look forward to once again showcasing our venue on the global stage."

"Hosting USA Rugby's men's and women's teams at GEODIS Park marks one of the most significant rugby events in Nashville's history, introducing visiting fans to all our city has to offer while giving local sports fans the chance to experience the excitement of a sport that continues to grow in popularity," said Deana Ivey, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. "This doubleheader highlights our growing reputation as a destination for major sporting matches and positions us well as we prepare to enter the applicant phase to become a potential host city for the Men's Rugby World Cup in 2031 and Women's in 2033."

"TEG Rugby Live is thrilled to be bringing world-class international rugby to Tennessee this October," said TEG Rugby Live Managing Director Stephen Cottrell. "This is a fantastic opportunity for fans in Tennessee to get behind the Eagles and experience elite international rugby right on their doorstep. We can't wait to welcome fans and deliver an unforgettable experience this Autumn."

Saturday October 24th - GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN

(All kick off times are local)

USA Women's Eagles vs Italy - 3:15pm

USA Men's Eagles vs Australia XV - 6:00pm







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