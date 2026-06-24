Charlotte FC's Daniel Brown & Jeremiah Alexander-Munoz Selected to 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate

Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC Academy duo Daniel Brown and Jeremiah Alexander-Munoz have been selected to play in the fifth annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. Charlotte FC U-18 Head Coach Jordan Melia has also been chosen to serve as head coach for the East All-Stars. The match will showcase the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on Monday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Streaming is available on MLS' YouTube channel and on MLSsoccer.com, while fans can attend the match for free by registering for tickets.

Fans may register HERE for tickets. Brown, 15, featured with both the U-16 and U-18 squads during the 2025-26 campaign, as well as making his professional debut with CLTFC's MLS NEXT Pro side, Crown Legacy FC. The forward has made three appearances this season and became the ninth youngest debutant in MLS NEXT Pro history (14 years, 9 months, 24 days) coming on as a substitute in Legacy's 7-2 rout over Huntsville City FC on March 6. Brown has also been called up once this year to the USYNT for an international training camp in Cyprus with the U-15s.

Alexander-Munoz, 16, appeared with both the U-16 and U-18 teams this past season, also making his professional debut with CLFC. The defender came on as a second half substitute at Inter Miami CF II last month in a 5-1 victory, becoming the fifth youngest player to debut in Crown Legacy FC history at 16 years, 2 months and 23 days old. Alexander-Munoz has been a mainstay in the USYNT circle, having received seven call ups since January 2025 and was included in the squad for the 2025 U-15 Concacaf Championships and 2026 Vortex Cup.

Melia joined The Crown in 2024 following a four-year stint with South Georgia Tormenta FC. Earlier this year, he was appointed to lead the U-18 side and guided the squad to a runner-up finish in the Southeast Division with an 8W-7L-2D record.

The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season and 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2009-11 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex presented by Allstate, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the players with unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of programming events. The festivities include team training, the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on July 28, and the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime on July 29.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2026

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