Orlando City Academy Midfielder Caleb Trombino Named to 2026 MLS Next All-Star Roster
Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City Academy midfielder Caleb Trombino has been named to the Eastern Conference roster for the 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game, it was announced today. The event will take place in Matthews, North Carolina, on July 27, as part of Major League Soccer All-Star Week, bringing together top talent from across MLS NEXT.
Trombino, 16, has made nine appearances, including two starts, for Orlando City B during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, with his OCB debut and first professional start coming on March 2, 2026, against Huntsville City FC. He later recorded his first professional goal on March 14, 2026, scoring the game-winning goal against Carolina Core FC after entering as a second-half substitute.
At the Academy level, Trombino has logged over 1,700 minutes across 21 matches, scoring six goals during the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign. He was also called up to the U.S. U-16 Men's Youth National Team in November 2024.
Forty-four of the top MLS NEXT players from the 2025-26 season have been selected to compete in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate during MLS All-Star Week. The East vs. West matchup will take place on July 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina, and will be streamed live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com. As part of their selection, players will be integrated into MLS All-Star Week programming, participating in a series of league events and activities leading up to the match.
Trombino joins a growing list of Orlando City Academy products to earn MLS NEXT All-Star Game honors, including Gustavo Caraballo and Dylan Judelson, who featured in last year's game; Colin Guske and Juan Rojas, who participated in 2024; Tahir Reid-Brown, who played in 2023; and Favian Loyola and Alejandro Granados, who represented the club in 2022. Loyola earned MVP honors in the 2022 game.
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