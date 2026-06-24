St. Clair and Canada Secure FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 32 Berth

Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Canada (1W-1L-1D, 4 points) continued their FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign with a narrow 2-1 loss to Switzerland in their third and final Group B fixture, with second-half substitute Promise David scoring the goal for The Reds in the match. Despite the result, Canada secures a Round of 32 berth, marking the first time the nation advances to the knockout stages in the global tournament. Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was available on the bench but did not feature in the match.

Lineup Notes

Canada took the field with Maxime Crépeau in goal; Alistair Johnston, Luc de Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, and Richie Laryea formed the back four; Tajon Buchanan, Nathan Saliba, Mathieu Choinière, and Ali Ahmed started in midfield; Cyle Larin and Jonathan David led the team in attack.

Match Action

An even first half saw both sides remain scoreless. Notably, Canada's backline had a notable intervention in the 11th minute to keep the match scoreless. First, Crépeau denied Breel Embolo on a one-on-one opportunity, before Cornelius blocked the subsequent attempt on the play.

Switzerland pulled ahead at the start of the second half in the 46th minute, with Ruben Vargas finding the back of the net from inside the box following a delivery from the right from Johan Manzambi.

Manzambi then doubled the lead for the Europeans in the 57th with a powerful finish from the right side of the box.

Canada was able to cut one back in the 76th minute through second-half substitute Promise David, who scored just one minute after entering the pitch. Nathan Saliba brought down a long ball delivered from the back down the right before teeing up the forward to strike from inside the box.

The 2-1 result then held through the final whistle for Switzerland to claim the win. Despite the loss, Canada finishes second in Group B with four points and a 1W-1L-1D record and secures a spot in the Round of 32, marking the first time in their history The Reds reach the knockout stages at a FIFA World Cup.

Next Match

Next, Canada will face the runner up in Group A in the Round of 32 on Sunday, June 28 at Los Angeles Stadium at 3 p.m. ET.

Stats

Possession:

SWI - 55%

CAN - 45%

Shots:

SWI - 6

CAN - 13

Saves:

SWI - 6

CAN - 2

Corners:

SWI - 2

CAN - 7

Fouls:

SWI - 19

CAN - 13







Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2026

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