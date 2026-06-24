Soccer's Future Stars Face off in Queen City for Fifth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate
Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - MLS NEXT announced today the player selections, details, and broadcast information for the fifth annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The match will showcase the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, NC on Monday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET, streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com. With free admission to the game, fans in Charlotte can watch the standouts of MLS NEXT take center stage during MLS All-Star week.
Fans may register for free tickets.
"Selection to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate is a tremendous accomplishment and a reflection of the trajectory of these players as they continue to develop on and off the field," said Luis Robles, General Manager of Sporting Operations for MLS NEXT. "This event brings together some of the top young talent from across North America and provides a platform to celebrate their achievements while highlighting the connectivity of the MLS player pathway. We congratulate all of the players selected and look forward to watching them represent their clubs and communities in Charlotte."
MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the players with unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of programming events. The festivities include team training, the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on July 28, and the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime on July 29.
The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season and 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2009-11 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex presented by Allstate, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate.
The East All-Stars will be led by Charlotte FC U18 head coach Jordan Melia. Since arriving in Queen City in 2024, Melia has played a key role in guiding the U18 squad to a runner-up finish in their Conference during the 2025-26 regular season.
The West will be coached by Seattle Sounders FC U15 head coach Ethan O'Neill and Seattle Sounders FC U-16 head coach Matt Dorman. Dorman joined the academy as the U16 head coach in Aug 2024 after serving as the Academy & Tacoma Defiance developmental analyst since January 2023. A native of Ireland, O'Neill joined the academy in 2024, bringing a wealth of coaching experience that includes serving as Head Coach of CK United's U15 team in the Irish National League and as Head Coach within the Football Association of Ireland's (FAI) Emerging Talent Program.
East Roster
Head Coach: Jordan Melia (Charlotte FC)
Player Team Birth Year
David Ilevbare Atlanta United 2010
Seyi Fakiyesi Atlanta United 2010
Amadou Han Cedar Stars Academy - Bergen 2008
Daniel Brown Charlotte FC 2011
Jeremiah Alexander-Munoz Charlotte FC 2010
Christopher Morales Chicago Fire FC 2010
Connor Dale FC Cincinnati 2010
Dominick Lester FC Cincinnati 2010
Jamil Danjaji Columbus Crew 2010
Myles Johnson Columbus Crew 2010
Oscar Avilez D.C. United 2010
Marcellus Singleton II Metropolitan Oval Academy 2010
Levi Williams Inter Miami CF 2010
William Karras CF Montréal 2010
Liam Stribling Nashville SC 2010
Logan Azar New England Revolution 2010
Jacob Bradley Red Bull New York 2010
Dylan Lawlor New York City Football Club 2010
Caleb Trombino Orlando City SC 2009
Abdoulaye Diop Philadelphia Union 2010
Sammy Gallego Philadelphia Union 2010
Niko Brodar Toronto FC 2010
West Roster
Head Coaches: Ethan O'Neill and Matt Dorman (Seattle Sounders FC)
Player Team Birth Year
Clayton Glynn Austin FC 2010
Ezra VanCleave Barça Residency Academy 2010
Greyson Codjoe Colorado Rapids 2010
Benjamin Flowers FC Dallas 2011
Brogan Fitzsimons Houston Dynamo FC 2010
Matthew Arana Houston Dynamo FC 2010
Luca Antongirolami Sporting Kansas City 2010
Alessio Benedetti LA Galaxy 2010
Jaiden Paz LA Galaxy 2010
Abraham Prado Los Angeles Football Club 2010
Benjamin Failla Los Angeles Football Club 2009
Max Harwood Minnesota United FC 2010
Kellen Tamblyn Portland Timbers 2010
Easton Wilson Real Salt Lake 2010
Kellen Poll Real Salt Lake 2010
Rocky Rommel San Jose Earthquakes 2010
Basil Kuprishov Seattle Sounders FC 2010
Cristopher Batiz Seattle Sounders FC 2011
Blake Wilson St. Louis CITY SC 2010
Drew Dowling St. Louis CITY SC 2010
Daniel Carmona Total Football Academy 2010
Manav Badwal Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2010
MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
WHEN: Monday, July 27 | 7:30 pm ET
WHERE: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex; 2425 Sports Pkwy, Matthews, NC 28105 Parking will be available in the various surrounding lots
WATCH: Streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com
Free to attend.
About MLS NEXT Launched in 2020, MLS NEXT is the most elite platform for youth player development in North America. With a commitment to innovation and providing access and representation, MLS NEXT players receive the best training and coaching as they prepare for their futures, both in soccer and in life. For more information about MLS NEXT, visit www.mlssoccer.com/mlsnext.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2026
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- Soccer's Future Stars Face off in Queen City for Fifth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - MLS
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