Benjamin Flowers Selected for 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas and MLS NEXT announced today that forward Benjamin Flowers has been named to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game, presented by Allstate.

The MLS NEXT All-Star game will include 44 of the best youth players across the U.S. and Canada, and will compete at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina on Monday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will showcase the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown. The event will be live streamed on MLS' YouTube Channel and MLSsoccer.com.

Flowers made his professional debut as an academy player with North Texas SC on March 21, 2026 against Houston Dynamo 2. At 14 years, 11 months, and seven days old, Flowers is the second-youngest player to play for North Texas in club history, and became the 38th FC Dallas Academy player to make his debut in MLS NEXT Pro. With the Academy, Flowers competed in the MTU Cup in Germany (2025), Copa Cronos in Guadalajara (2023, 2024), GA Cup (2026), and Dallas Cup (2023-2025). The Longview, Texas, native represents the United States internationally, earning multiple call ups to the U-15s and has recorded two goals in three matches this year.

"It's exciting and FC Dallas has been with me the whole way," Flowers said. "It's a small stepping stone but I'm ready for the challenge. I'm hoping to score some goals and maybe be MVP of the game."

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the players with unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of programming events. The festivities include team training, the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on July 28, and the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime on July 29.

The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season and 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2009-11 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex presented by Allstate, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

"This is a great opportunity for Benji," said Chris Hayden, VP of FC Dallas Youth & Boys' Academy Director. "He's got such a high profile and projection so opportunities like this will help Benji grow for the future. We're really proud of him and it's important for our club to have players representing us at this event. Benji is a super talent and he'll represent us well."

Flowers marks the seventh player from the FC Dallas player development pathway to be named to the MLS NEXT All-Star game.

FC Dallas' MLS NEXT All-Star history:

2026 * Benjamin Flowers

2025 * Isaiah Kaakoush * Steel Cook

2024 * Leonardo Orejarena

2023 * Julian Eyestone

2022 * Malachi Molina







Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.