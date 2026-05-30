Herman Johansson Named to Sweden's National Team World Cup Roster

Published on May 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas defender Herman Johansson has been selected to represent Sweden's men's national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Johansson's selection marks the first time in franchise history that FC Dallas has had three active players represented at a FIFA World Cup, following Petar Musa's call-up to Croatia and Don Deedson Louicius' call-up to Haiti. Johansson was named Sweden's reserve player earlier this month and has now been activated to the FIFA World Cup roster.

Sweden was drawn into Group F and opens the tournament against Tunisia on June 14 at 9 p.m. CT at Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. Sweden then faces the Netherlands on June 20 at 1 p.m. CT at Houston Stadium before concluding group stage play against Japan on June 25 at 6 p.m. CT at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Prior to the tournament, Sweden will play two preparation matches against Norway on Monday, June 1, at 12 p.m. CT at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, and against Greece on Thursday, June 4, at 12 a.m. CT at Strawberry Arena in Solna, Sweden.

FC Dallas Stadium will host UEFA Play-Off Path B winner Sweden. As part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Team Base Camp program, FIFA assigned Sweden to train and operate out of FC Dallas Stadium in Frisco. Team Base Camp Training Sites serve as the primary training and operational headquarters for participating teams throughout the tournament. Sweden arrives in North Texas on June 6.

Johansson was acquired by FC Dallas during the 2026 offseason and has appeared in 14 matches, starting 11. He is tied for the team lead with two assists.

In 2025, Johansson scored seven goals and helped Mjällby win its first Allsvenskan title, finishing first in the table with 75 points. Across five seasons (2021-25), he recorded 136 appearances, 17 goals and 15 assists in all competitions.

Prior to Mjällby, Johansson spent the 2020 season with Sandvikens IF in Ettan Norra, the third tier of Swedish soccer. He made his club debut June 14, 2020. Johansson totaled 25 appearances, nine goals and two assists with the club.

Internationally, Johansson made his senior debut for Sweden on Nov. 18, 2025, against Slovenia in FIFA World Cup qualifying. He was part of the Sweden squad that defeated Ukraine and Poland to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 30, 2026

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