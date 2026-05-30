Charlotte FC Defender Tim Ream Named Captain of United States Men's National Team for FIFA World Cup 2026™

Published on May 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream has been named team captain of the United States Men's National Team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino named the center back captain earlier today during a pre-match press conference ahead of a match in Charlotte against Senegal on Sunday (3:30 pm - Bank of America Stadium).

Press Conference Assets - link (courtesy: U.S. Soccer / Veritone)

"I am so grateful that he is with us because he's a great captain not only on the field, he's maybe more important off the field," Pochettino said. "He has the experience, he has the capacity to be the leader that we want and to be a positive leader."

Ream has 80 caps for the national team and has captained the side on 26 occasions and has a chance to wear the armband a 27th time in front of his home fans.

"This is more than a dream come true," Ream said. "I've done everything possible to be a part of this group, to help this group along, and I'm really grateful to be sitting here and to have this honor. At the same time, it's not going to change what I do or who I am and how I help the group... it's the highest honor for me with this group for the World Cup, and I'm not going to take that for granted."

The United States are in Group D in this summer's tournament and play Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Türkiye (June 25) in the group stage.







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