The Crown See Off Revs With 10 Men; Now Enter Two-Month World Cup Break

Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC won their last match before the World Cup break with a 1-0 win over New England. Even though the Club take a break, the United States Men's National Team World Cup roster will be announced on Tuesday and next Sunday they take on Senegal at Bank of America Stadium in a friendly.

Will Cleary made his first Major League Soccer start and earned Man of the Match honors after assisting Idan Toklomati's game winner. The Stanford alum was the Club's First Round MLS SuperDraft picked his season and has been a regular for the Eastern Conference leading Crown Legacy FC.

Pep Biel's secondary assist on Toklomati's goal was the Spaniard's 40th goal contribution in Charlotte FC colors. Since entering the league, his 40 goal contributions are tied for the 10th most in that time frame.

Brandt Bronico made his 200th MLS regular season appearance.

David Schnegg's 58th minute red card was the Club's first red card of the season. The Austrian will be suspended for the July 22 match against Atlanta United. Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Attendance: 24,640

Press Conference Video Assets: link - Head Coach Dean Smith and Defender Will Cleary (assets to be uploaded through evening)

Stats: Please Click - link

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina; Cleary, Agyemang, Ream, Schnegg, Westwood, Biel, Bronico, Zaha, Toklomati, Vargas

Substitutions: Privett (61'), Bronico (79'), Goodwin (88'), de la Torre (88')

New England Revolution Starting XI: Turner, Sands, Fofana, Kohler, Ceballos, Polster, Gil, Yusuf, Fagundez, Turgeman, MIller

Substitutions: Yow (75'), Zambrano (79'), Klein (79'), Oliveira (85')

Goals:

16' - CLT - Toklomati (Assist: Cleary, Biel)

Discipline:

13' - CLT - Schnegg (Yellow)

27' - NE - Miller (Yellow)

58' - CLT - Schnegg (Red - Second Yellow)

62' - NE - Fofana (Yellow)

66' - NE - Kohler (Yellow)

68' - NE - Ceballos (Yellow)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2026

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