St. Louis CITY SC Adds Colin Welsh to Roster on Short-Term Loan Agreement

Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC has added CITY2 goalkeeper Colin Welsh to the first-team roster on a short-term loan agreement ahead of today's match against Austin FC. Kickoff is set for 1:45 p.m. CT at Energizer Park.

Per MLS roster rules, short-term agreements allow clubs to temporarily add players from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliates for league matches, the U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Canadian Championship, and exhibitions.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC has added CITY2 goalkeeper Colin Welsh to the first-team roster on a short-term loan agreement.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2026

St. Louis CITY SC Adds Colin Welsh to Roster on Short-Term Loan Agreement - St. Louis City SC

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