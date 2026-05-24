Nashville SC Remains Atop MLS Standings with 2-1 Win over New York City FC
Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club is unbeaten in eight-straight league matches and will head into Major League Soccer's World Cup schedule pause atop the Supporters' Shield standings after defeating New York City FC 2-1 at GEODIS Park Saturday night.
Defender Jeisson Palacios headed in a corner kick from Cristian Espinoza to put Nashville on the board in the 17 th minute. Ater New York evened the score later in the first half, defender Maxwell Woledzi put the Boys in Gold back on top with his first career MLS and NSC goal in the 49 th minute, assisted by Bryan Acosta.
Top of the table: With its win Saturday night, Nashville SC is guaranteed to remain atop the MLS standings (10 wins, 33 points) through the league's World Cup schedule pause taking place May 25 to July 16.
To the Max: Maxwell Woledzi scored his first MLS and Nashville SC goal in the 49th minute to secure the victory for the Boys in Gold. In his debut season with the club, the center back leads Nashville outfield players with 1,168 MLS minutes played.
Super Sam returns: Nashville SC's leading goal scorer Sam Surridge returned to the lineup for the first time since injuring his back April 25 vs. Charlotte FC, logging 18 minutes as a substitute.
Next up: Nashville SC will remain idle until Friday, July 17 when it hosts Atlanta United FC at GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. CT following Major League Soccer's World Cup schedule pause.
Notes:
Nashville SC:
- is in first place in MLS at 10W-1L-3D and 33 points
- enters MLS's World Cup schedule pause tied for the third-most points through 14 matches in MLS history
- is unbeaten in eight-straight MLS matches at 6W-0L-2D
- is unbeaten in 19 of 22 matches this season across all competitions (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup)
- is 13W-3L-6D across all competitions this season
- is 6W-0L-1D at GEODIS Park in MLS this season
- is outscoring opponents 23-9 at home in MLS this season
- is outscoring opponents 31-11 in MLS and 40-14 across all competitions this season
- is unbeaten all-time at home vs. New York City FC at 4W-0L-1D
- is 4W-3L-2D all-time vs. New York City FC
Bryan Acosta tied his career high for regular season goal contributions (three) when he recorded his first career Nashville SC MLS assist
Cristian Espinoza recorded his eighth MLS assist of the season
Andy Najar did not dress due to a lower body injury
Jeisson Palacios scored his first goal of the season
Sam Surridge appeared for the first time since injuring his back April 25 vs. Charlotte FC as a substitute in the 71 st minute
Brian Schwake made three saves
Eddi Tagseth did not dress due to a lower body injury
Maxwell Woledzi
- scored his first MLS and Nashville SC goal
- earned Man of the Match honors
Patrick Yazbek did not dress due to a quad injury
Box score:
Nashville SC (10W-1L-3D) vs. New York City FC (5W-6L-4D)
May 23, 2026 - GEODIS Park
Final score:
NSH: 2
NYC: 1
Scoring Summary:
NSH: Jeisson Palacios (A: Cristian Espinoza) 17'
NYC: Nicolas Fernandez (Penalty Kick) 23'
NSH: Maxwell Woledzi (A: Bryan Acosta) 49'
Discipline:
NYC: Kai Trewin (Caution) 26'
NSH: Ahmed Qasem (Caution) 66'
NSH: Cristian Espinoza (Caution) 86'
Lineups:
NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Dan Lovitz, Maxwell Woledzi, Jeisson Palacios, Reed Baker-Whiting; Bryan Acosta (Charles-Emile Brunet 79'), Matthew Corcoran, Cristian Espinoza (Josh Bauer 89'), Ahmed Qasem (Sam Surridge 72'); Hany Mukhtar (C), Warren Madrigal (Alex Muyl 80')
Substitutes: Joe Willis, Jack Maher, Shak Mohammed, Woobens Pacius, Jordan Knight
NYC starters: Matt Freese; Nico Cavallo (Seymour Reid 85'), Thiago Martins (C), Tayvon Gray, Raul Gustavo; Kai Trewin (Kevin Pierre 85'), Andres Perea (Maximo Carrizo 78'), Arnau Farnos (Jonathan Shore 66'); Nicolas Fernandez, Malachi Jones (Hannes Wolf 66'), Agustin Ojeda
Substitutes: Tomas Romero, Strahinja Tanasijevic, Kamran Acito, Peter Molinari
Match officials:
Referee: Alexis Da Silva
AR1: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt
AR2: Kali Smith
4TH: Sergii Boiko
VAR: Kevin Terry, Jr.
AVAR: Logan Brown
Weather: 78 degrees and partly cloudy
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