Minnesota United Rescues a Point in 1-1 Draw against Real Salt Lake Before World Cup Break

Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota United closed out its final match before the FIFA World Cup break with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake on Saturday night at Allianz Field. After conceding in the first half and seeing two Mamadou Dieng goals ruled offside, the Loons continued to push for an equalizer throughout the second half before Mauricio González delivered in stoppage time, scoring his first MLS and Minnesota United goal with a headed finish in the 90th minute. Minnesota United will return to action on the road against Sporting Kansas City on July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

5' - Minnesota United captain Michael Boxall delivered a long throw into Real Salt Lake's penalty area. An attempted clearance fell to Joaquín Pereyra outside the 18-yard box, where he fired a one-touch shot, but the opportunity went just wide of the right post.

11' - Real Salt Lake created an early opportunity of its own after Zavier Gozo broke past the defender and carried the ball from midfield into the attacking third. He drove into the 18-yard box and fired an attempt, but the opportunity went wide of the left post.

22' (0-1) - Real Salt Lake was the first to find the back of the net through Zach Booth inside the penalty area. After receiving a long switch from Zavier Gozo near the top of the 18-yard box, Booth took a touch before firing his shot into the back of the net.

43' - Argentine midfielder Tomás Chancalay created a dangerous opportunity after receiving a short pass from Kyle Duncan in the attacking third. Chancalay took a touch to settle the ball before firing an attempt, but the shot went just wide of the right post.

45' + 4' - Mamadou Dieng appeared to score his first MLS goal after defender Duncan earned a free kick on the left flank. Chancalay delivered the service into the penalty area, where Dieng rose near the penalty spot to redirect a header into the back of the net. However, the goal was immediately ruled offside following the finish - the second Dieng goal called back for offside during this match.

71' - South African striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane received possession as he made a run inside the 18-yard box after a backheel pass from Mamadou Dieng. Hlongwane took a few touches before firing an attempt, but the opportunity went wide of the left post.

80' - The Loons continued to apply pressure, this time through center back Morris Duggan, who rose to meet a long cross from Pereyra inside the penalty area. Duggan directed a header toward goal, but the attempt sailed over the crossbar.

90' + 3' (1-1) - Mauricio González found the equalizer for MNUFC, scoring his first MLS goal. Pereyra played a long switch from the left flank to connect with González inside the six-yard box, where he rose and redirected the ball with a header to score his first goal as a Loon.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 RSL - Zach Booth (Zavier Gozo, Juan Manuel Sanabria) - 22'

1-1 MIN - Mauricio González (Joaquín Pereyra, Michael Boxall) - 90' + 3'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

RSL - DeAndre Yedlin (caution) - 29'

RSL - Noel Caliskan (caution) - 75'

Notable Stats

1 - Midfielder Marcus Caldeira made his MLS and Minnesota United debut during Saturday's match against Real Salt Lake.

1 - Forward Mauricio González scored his first MLS and Minnesota United goal during Saturday's match against Real Salt Lake, finding the equalizer for Minnesota United.

ATTENDANCE: 19,838

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Tomás Chancalay - SOL of the Cities

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Drake Callender; D Anthony Markanich (Mauricio González 77'), Morris Duggan, Michael Boxall ©, Nicolás Romero, Kyle Duncan (Bongokuhle Hlongwane 65'); M Tomás Chancalay, Nectarios Triantis (Wil Trapp 77'), Owen Gene (Dominik Fitz 83'), Joaquín Pereyra; F Mamadou Dieng (Marcus Caldeira 83')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D Nicolás Romero, Devin Padelford; M Carlos Harvey

Real Salt Lake XI: GK Rafael Cabral ©; D Juan Sanabria, DeAndre Yedlin (Philip Quinton 61'), Lukas Engel (Sam Junqua 87'), Justen Glad, Zach Booth (Victor Olatunji 79'); M Aiden Hezarkhani (Lineker Rodrigues Dos Santos 60'), Stijn Spierings (Griffin Dillon 87'), Noel Caliskan, Zavier Gozo; F Sergi Solans

Substitutes Not Used: GK Max Kerkvliet; D Juan Arias M Dominik Marczuk, Antonio Riquelme

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ SPORTING KANSAS CITY

Sporting Park | Kansas City, Kansas

07.22.2026 | MLS 2026 Regular Season | Match 16

7:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES

On the draw...

"We concede one shot on goal, and we concede the goal from it, so to come back and get a point, especially late, I thought the impact the substitutions had was really big. We had a number of other chances in the game, unfortunate [to have a] couple goals called back as well, but overall, I think when we judge the performance, it's a good performance, and it's a good point, considering how late it was when we were looking like we were coming away with nothing."

On Mauricio González's first MLS goal...

"Really well taken, I think we've had, I think even in general, tonight, the number of chances we created around set plays and delivery into the box and with the size that we have, and he [Mauricio González] makes a really good play there at the far post. Big, strong, gets on the end of it, and really well taken."

On Mamadou Dieng's performance tonight with two goals ruled offside...

"I really felt for him [Mamadou Dieng] there because he's been wanting that goal so bad, and I thought he was excellent in the way that he pressed, his aerial ability, you see his link-up play. I thought he kept it really simple, and then, especially that first goal is really well taken, you know, really good composure; just a shame that he ends up having it disallowed. And same with the second, but in really good positions. I thought he was excellent."

On changes to the roster during FIFA World Cup 2026 break...

"We have a transfer window. Our recruitment team is always hard at work trying to get the best players we can. But I think you see from the group tonight, too, there's plenty of good players here. And so we take the time over the break to sort of get rest for those guys and to evaluate what options we can bring in to strengthen the squad."

On if it will be difficult for the team to manage a long break...

"It's a unique situation and every team in the league is in the same place with it. We are required to give the guys a certain amount of time off. We have plenty of time with them to train leading into the next game as we start up the season, and it'll almost be like a mini preseason for us in that sense. But I think we walk away from these first 15 games having put ourselves in a good spot, we can look towards that back half of the season trying to improve and build on the foundation that we have."

On creating scoring chances..

"We've had a number of really good chances. We have had some good chances. It's constant that we evaluate that. You want to have more goals, you want to have more chances that you convert into goals when we look at our underperformance relative to expected goals. Certainly it's something to build on for us. In general, I think we're creating some good moments, we're still being very dangerous on set pieces, which is a tool we need to have as well."

On deliveries into the box...

"I think you trust the guys that we have. We have really good service, and we have a lot of really good attackers that can attack the ball on set pieces and through the run of play. A really good size, that I've said it a number of times, that the opposition, they have to give something up and we have so many good targets in those moments. You're pretty confident that those chances are going to fall."

On takeaways from this season so far and transition from last season...

"I think we've made some progress, and I think it's going to take time in that sense. I think the run of total points over this time has set us up for the back half of the season. Have we been able to be a little bit more aggressive in the way we're defending, how we've been able to defend higher up the field? Certainly. Have we had more moments where we're cleaner in possession and generating chances through that possession, or even creating more set pieces through having the ball a little bit longer? We have. And so, I think we've made steps towards it, and certainly that'll continue to be our focus as we head into this break."

On James Rodríguez returning to MNUFC...

"Listen, his [James Rodríguez] priority right now is to focus on the [FIFA] World Cup. I wish him well, and again, the time that he had here, he was an elite professional and elite teammate. The way he handled himself every day in the locker room and on the field was exceptional, and we just wish him nothing but the best for the World Cup."

On what he saw on the conceded goal...

"There are always multiple mistakes that lead to a goal. I think we're in a situation where Kyle [Duncan] gets caught a little bit between two decisions. I think if he stays, maybe we're in a better structure to be able to defend, and then as the ball comes across, same thing. I think Ant [Anthony Markanich] can maybe be a bit more patient in his defending there, but they get the ball in a good area, and it's a well-taken finish."

On what he saw from the players knowing Kelvin Yeboah was out of the lineup...

"Guys step up, and we've talked a lot about how these guys prove themselves in training every day, and even though they might not see the time on the field, often you're waiting for that opportunity to come. Opportunities come. Sometimes it's through injury, sometimes it's through illness, like the situation that we had with Owen [Gene], and sometimes it's other ways, and for Mo [Mamadou Dieng] to come in and take that opportunity, I think he earned a lot of trust from his teammates, and you could see it in the way that they believed in him on the field."

On what he's seen from Mauricio González as a substitute...

"He's been good. You see his change of pace, you see his power, you see his strength, his decision-making when he's on the ball, drawing defenders in, and being able to connect with other guys. I think he's only going to continue to get better."

FORWARD MAMADOU DIENG

On his opportunity with Kelvin Yeboah out of the lineup...

"I think it was a good opportunity to find my place for this team. I was doing all my best to try to come in."

On his performance...

"I think I'm doing great. Scored twice, but the VAR took [them] off, but we just came back again."

On what he needs to work on to stay onside...

"Just try to look at my position, and keep trying to practice that in training, and I know next time I'm going to get it."

On how he viewed the draw overall...

"I think we're doing great, working really hard in training, and keep pushing to try to move forward, and then I know we're going to come back strong."

On what the team needs to improve on coming out of the break...

"I think we're going to have a little break now, and then I hope when we come back, we're going to come back strong and are going to get more points for the rest of the league."

FORWARD MAURICIO GONZALEZ

On feeling on scoring his first Minnesota United goal...

"Hello, good evening. I am happy, pleased. First and foremost very grateful to God, who is the one keeping us here alive. I had my mind set on helping the team. I think it was a difficult match against a team that played well, but, thank God, we knew how to handle the flow of the game and managed to secure a point that is valuable to us."

On what he saw in order to score the goal...

"I had the advantage because there was space behind their last defender, and I think I was well-positioned there. Thank God the ball arrived at the perfect moment, and I was able to score the goal."

On head coach Cameron Knowles talking about his qualities...

"I think he has been watching me these past three months, and he has seen me looking good. He has seen that I put in the effort during the week and that I work hard. I believe he sees me in good form. I think that is what he always sees. I believe I have a lot to offer. He has only really gotten to know me over these three months. I believe I can get even better, and I want to keep working to improve."

On how did the forwards try to respond knowing they wouldn't have Kelvin Yeboah today...

"Kelvin [Yeboah] is an important player for us. He has scored some good goals this season. I believe it's eight or nine goals, though I don't remember exactly. I do think he is a key player; however, here we are, proving that we can still get the job done when he isn't around, when situations like this arise. But anyway, we keep working, and we keep striving to always contribute and help the team."

On how he feels now that he got his first MLS and team goal...

"I think that when you're a forward, you always want to score goals. Sometimes, when they don't come quickly, the frustration of not converting sets in. But I believe it comes down to confidence and hard work and continuing to adapt to the team's rhythm. I think that is the most important thing for me."

On thoughts on the tradition of them signing the ball for him...

"It's wonderful. I think it would be even better if it were three goals, but oh well. I am gradually adapting to the system."

On what he will be doing over the World Cup break...

"I think that right now, the most important thing is to enjoy time with family. I believe that is the source of our drive, the extra boost that fuels us. I think it is very important to be at home with family, but also to keep working and look ahead to what lies in store for the end of the season."

On his biggest adjustment for you here to MLS...

"I arrived with a clear idea and clear intentions to play. And I feel that I am currently adapting here. I'm adapting to what the team requires, to the style of play, and to whatever else the team might need. So, wherever I'm called upon to play, I'll be available. I believe that's what we get paid for, that's our job: to be at the team's disposal. And I think that is the most important thing for us to adapt to any situation, in any position."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2026

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