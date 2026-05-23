Inter Miami CF in Search of Fourth Consecutive Victory this Sunday against Philadelphia Union

Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (8W-2L-4D, 28 points) carries on with MLS regular season action at home this Sunday, May 24 hosting the Philadelphua Union (1W-9L-4D, 7 points). Kick off at Nu Stadium - which will be taken over by ERGO NEXT Insurance Takeover Night - is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Nu Stadium Public Transportation Options and Incentive

Take public transportation to matches and enjoy a $10 food & beverage credit; plus multiple easy ways to arrive are available.

Nu Stadium Single-Match Parking Passes

PLEASE NOTE: Single-match parking passes are only available on the Yellow Lot, as parking in the Audi Black Lot and the Red Lot is sold out. Fans who plan to park on-site must purchase a parking pass in advance. Due to high demand, parking is expected to sell out, and on-site purchases will not be available on matchday. This policy is in place to ensure a smooth and efficient arrival experience for all guests.

Routes to Nu Stadium

Plan your route and arrive early, with parking lots opening at 2:30 p.m. ET. All information about driving directions and ridesharing options to Nu Stadium is available HERE.

Clear Bag Policy

To provide a safer environment for the public and to expedite guest entry into the stadium, Nu Stadium policy limits and restricts the size and type of bags that are permitted into the stadium during any events taking place. We encourage guests NOT to bring any bags, however, the following will be permitted after proper screening:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (no larger than 4.5" x 6.5"), with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

Any medically necessary items must be pre-approved by Stadium management. Please contact guestservices@intermiamicf.com to be considered for approval. All items will be subject to proper inspection at entry gate.

Diapers and wipes can be carried in a clear bag. Each member of a family including children will be able to carry an approved clear bag, providing ample storage capacity.

ERGO Next Insurance Takeover Night

With a can't miss National Anthem performance by Grammy-winning artist Luis Fonsi, thrilling post-match performances, partner activations and more, fans will get to experience it all on ERGO NEXT Insurance Takeover Night!

Don't Miss History!

Don't miss our historic first year at Nu Stadium and secure the best pricing for all MLS regular-season home games with a Season Ticket. Get your Season Tickets HERE!

Additionally, a limited amount of single-match tickets for all matches remains available HERE!

Where to Watch

Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on Apple TV.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami earned a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers last Saturday night in what marked the Club's historic first victory at Nu Stadium, and a third consecutive win this regular season.

Inter Miami this Regular Season

Overall, Inter Miami has recorded eight wins, two losses, and four draws so far this MLS regular season for a total 28 points, and sits second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Messi, the reigning MLS Landon Donovan MVP Award and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, leads the team in goals with 12 so far and is tied in second place in the race for the Golden Boot. Midfielder Telasco Segovia, meanwhile, is Inter Miami's top assist provider so far this league campaign with eight.

Previously Against Philadelphia Union

Sunday's meeting will be the 14th between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami has recorded six wins, four losses and three draws in its past matchups against Philadelphia.

Notably, Inter Miami is unbeaten in its past five encounters against Philadelphia (4W, 1 D). Last time out, the sides met in the 2025 regular season last May, witch Inter Miami securing a point with a 3-3 draw on the road.

Scouting Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union visits Nu Stadium for the first time after playing out a 1-1 draw at home against the Columbus Crew in their past regular season fixture. In all, the Union have recorded one win, nine losses and four draws for a total seven points, and are last in the Eastern Conference table.

Forward Milan Iloski has been the team's top contributor in attack so far this regular season with four goals and an assist.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.