FC Dallas Takes Down Colorado for Third Consecutive Road Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colorado - FC Dallas (7-4-4, 25 points) defeated the Colorado Rapids (5-9-1, 16 points) 2-1 on Saturday night at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park behind first-half penalty kick goals from Logan Farrington and Santiago Moreno. The win marked Dallas' third consecutive road victory, the club's first three-match road winning streak since May 22-June 4, 2005.

DALE COLOMBIA

Santiago Moreno scored his second goal of the season tonight in the 44th minute of the first half. The goal marked Moreno's 22nd career MLS goal and gave Dallas its fifth goal scored between the 31st and 45th minutes this season.

STRIKING FIRST

Forward Logan Farrington scored his sixth goal of the season after drawing and converting a penalty kick in the 12th minute. Farrington earned his ninth start of the season and has appeared in 14 matches, accumulating 701 minutes played.

WATCH FC DALLAS STARS ON THE BIG STAGE

For the first time in franchise history, FC Dallas has two active players represented at the FIFA World Cup after Petar Musa earned a call-up to Croatia's World Cup roster and Deedson was selected to represent Haiti this summer.

Croatia was drawn into Group L and opens the tournament against England on June 17 at 3 p.m. CT at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Vatreni then faces Panama on June 23 at 6 p.m. CT at Toronto Stadium before concluding group stage play against Ghana on June 27 at 4 p.m. CT at Philadelphia Stadium.

Haiti was drawn into Group C and opens the tournament against Scotland on June 13 at 8 p.m. CT at Boston Stadium. The Grenadiers then face Brazil on June 19 at 7:30 p.m. CT at Philadelphia Stadium, before concluding group stage play against Morocco at Atlanta Stadium.

SUBBING IN SUPERDRAFT PICKS AND THE FC DALLAS ACADEMY

For the first time this season, every available FC Dallas substitute either came through the MLS SuperDraft or spent time in the FC Dallas Academy. Nolan Norris, Michael Collodi, Joshua Torquato and Caleb Swann are all FC Dallas Homegrowns. Christian Cappis was a member of the FC Dallas Academy from 2017-18. Lalas Abubakar (2017 MLS SuperDraft), Ricky Louis (2026 MLS SuperDraft) and Nick Simmonds (2026 MLS SuperDraft) were all selected through the MLS SuperDraft.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

Relive Dallas' road match against the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday, May 26, from 7-9 p.m. CT on KDFI More 27.

FC Dallas has partnered with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a World Cup-driven show for North Texas soccer fans. The final episode of The Kick will air live Sunday, May 24, at 10:30 p.m. CT. All episodes are available on FOX LOCAL.

NEXT UP

Dallas resumes regular season action following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, beginning a stretch of seven consecutive road matches on Wednesday, July 22, against the Portland Timbers. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT. The match will air on Apple TV. Fans can listen on the official FC Dallas app or join the radio broadcast through an interactive live stream on FC Dallas' YouTube channel.

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"We found a way, and these guys dug deep. I'm really proud of their mentality to just fight and scrap. The back post defending on so many crosses, Sam Sarver, Ran Binyamin, Sebastien Ibeagha, Shaq Moore, those guys killed it on the backline defending so many crosses. Nolan killed it when he came in."

On being in the top half of the Western Conference heading into the World Cup break...

"I'm ecstatic. These guys, they deserve all the credit. Every game, their mentality shows up, they never take a game off, and that's how you end up in the top group of the table is never taking a game off and not taking it for granted, and our guys never do that."

Midfielder Patrickson Delgado

On tonights win...

"I think it was an important victory for us. We deserved to win. We've been working toward this, and we've been winning a lot of matches recently. This gives us confidence to keep fighting at the top. It was very important. It cost us a bit in terms of the pressing, but those are adjustments we will improve with time and training. I think this team is built for big things."

On getting guys back for the final half of the season... "We also have players coming back from injury who will help us after the break. They will get rhythm and add to the team, which is what we need. We are in the position we wanted to be in after working very hard to get here, and now we have to protect it and go into every game to win."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.