Houston Dynamo FC Earn Important Road Point with 1-1 Draw at LA Galaxy

Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







CARSON, Calif. - Houston Dynamo FC earned an important point on Saturday night, fighting to a 1-1 draw on the road in Carson, California against the LA Galaxy in a match that saw both teams score in the first half - the Dynamo through a terrific strike from Brazilian attacker Guilherme.

Dynamo goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action in the 14th minute, as Erik Thommy took a strike from distance that bounced awkwardly. But the English goalkeeper got low to parry the shot away and keep the score level at zero apiece. Bond finished the night with five saves.

Houston nearly took the lead just two minutes later, as Guilherme put a terrific long pass over the top toward a streaking Mateusz Bogusz. The Polish attacker headed the ball over Galaxy goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski, but LA's Justin Hack was able to clear the ball off the line.

Shortly thereafter, Bond stood tall again, as Joseph Paintsall found himself through on the Dynamo goal. But his one-on-one opportunity was thwarted, as Bond once again parried the shot away from danger.

In the 28th minute, Los Angeles took the lead through Joseph Paintstil, who collected a deflected ball across the box and tucked past two diving Dynamo defenders. The goal was initially disallowed by an offside call from the assistant referee, but upon VAR review, the goal was given.

In the 41st minute, Houston equalized through a Guilherme wonder strike. Jack McGlynn played a low, diagonal pass into the Brazilian attacker's feet. Guilherme quickly touched once and fired from just outside the box, past a diving Marcinkowski to give the Dynamo their first goal of the night.

Just ten minutes into the second half, McGlynn nearly added a goal to his assist, as he fired on the left foot from just outside the box. The blast forced a diving push over the bar from Marcinkowski.

The save of the night came from Bond in the 82nd minute, as Lucas Sanabria played a through ball on the right side to Matheus Nascimiento. Nascimiento fired on the right foot, and Bond went low with a strong left hand to deflect away and keep the score level.

This match marked the final match before the league-mandated FIFA World Cup 2026™ break, with Houston's next regular season match coming on Wednesday, July 22, hosting D.C. United at Shell Energy Stadium.

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LA Galaxy (5-5-5, 20 pts.) 1-1 Houston Dynamo FC (7-1-6, 22 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 14

Dignity Health Sports Park - Carson, California

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

LA Galaxy 1 0 1

Houston Dynamo FC 1 0 1

LA: Joseph Paintsil 3 (unassisted) 30'

HOU: Guilherme 8 (Jack McGlynn 4) 41'

LA Galaxy: JT Marcinkowski; John Nelson, Jakob Glesnes, Justin Haak, Miki Yamane (Mauricio Cuevas 67'); Edwin Cerrillo, Elijah Wynder (Matheus Nascimento 57'), Erik Thommy (Lucas Sanabria 57'); Joseph Paintsil (Harbor Miller 80'), Marco Reus (C), Gabriel Pec

Unused substitutes: Novak Micovic, Julian Aude, Maya Yoshida, Ruben Ramos Jr, Dylan Vanney

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Lawrence Ennali, Antônio Carlos, Artur (C) (Agustín Bouzat 79'), Agustin Resch, Felipe Andrade; Héctor Herrera (Diadié Samassékou 78'), Jack McGlynn, Mateusz Bogusz, Guilherme (Aliyu Ibrahim 85'); Ondřej Lingr (Ezequiel Ponce 66')

Unused substitutes: Blake Gillingham, Duane Holmes, Nick Markanich, Franco Negri, Erik Sviatchenko

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Mateusz Bogusz (caution; foul) 20'

LA: Joseph Paintsil (caution; foul) 37'

HOU: Agustin Resch (caution; foul) 38'

HOU: Felipe Andrade (caution; foul) 57'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

Assistant: Brian Dunn

Assistant: Stephen McGonagle

Fourth Official: Cristian Campo Hernandez

VAR: Kevin Stott

Weather: 63 degrees, partly cloudy

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2026

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