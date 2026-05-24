Penalty Drama: Nashville Edges NYCFC

Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC fell to a 2-1 defeat against Nashville SC on Saturday night despite Nicolás Fernández Mercau's first-half penalty equalizer. Goals from Jeisson Palacios and Maxwell Woledzi secured the win for the hosts in Tennessee before the World Cup break.

Match Recap

New York City FC headed to Tennessee on Saturday looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games against Nashville SC in their final outing before the World Cup break.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made two changes to the side that took on the Columbus Crew in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup midweek, as Malachi Jones and Arnau Farnós came in for Keaton Parks and Hannes Wolf.

The visitors started brightly, and that allowed Nicolás Fernández Mercau to register an early look at goal-his shot from outside the box failing to hit the target.

Fernández Mercau went even closer in the 12th minute, forcing a save from Brian Schwake in the Nashville goal.

Despite that early pressure, Nashville claimed the lead in the 17th minute through defender Jeisson Palacios. The defender managed to escape his marker at the back post to head home Cristian Espinoza's corner.

New York City FC were handed a great chance to draw level five minutes later after Jones won a penalty. The winger's driving run inside saw him felled in the box, with Fernández Mercau converting the resulting spot kick for his 10th goal of the season.

Nashville sought a quick response, and that meant Matthew Corcoran trying his luck from range. His effort had curl and dip, but not enough to trouble Matt Freese.

Meanwhile, Jones was proving a danger on the left wing, and he created a brilliant chance for Fernández Mercau in the 34th minute after skipping by his opponent and pulling the ball back to the edge of the box. Unfortunately, his teammate could not convert, firing his shot just wide of the post.

New York City went close again in the 40th minute after a dangerous inswinging free kick found the head of Thiago Martins. He glanced the ball toward goal but could not generate enough contact to trouble Schwake.

Nashville rallied toward the end of the half, as first Ahmed Qasem drew a save from Freese before Espinoza fired off a shot that was well blocked by Trewin.

Level at the break, the second half saw an early chance for Mukhtar before Nashville retook the lead through Maxwell Woledzi in the 49th minute. The defender headed past Freese at the back post.

A well-timed block from Ojeda stopped Nashville from increasing their advantage in the 62nd minute before Freese denied Mukhtar.

Jansen turned to his bench for the first time in the 66th minute, introducing Hannes Wolf and Jonny Shore in place of Farnós and Jones.

They were joined on the pitch by Máximo Carrizo in the 77th minute, with the midfielder replacing Andrés Perea.

New York City FC continued to push for an equalizer but struggled to break through a dogged Nashville defense.

Jansen made two further changes in the 85th minute, introducing Kevin Pierre and Seymour Reid in place of Nico Cavallo and Kai Trewin.

Schwake was forced into a good save not long after when Fernández Mercau attempted to catch him out with a free kick toward the near post.

In stoppage time, a brilliant flowing move from back to front saw Carrizo play a low cross into Fernández Mercau. His low shot was goal-bound but was ultimately turned behind by Schwake.

Despite pushing until the very end, New York City FC could not summon an equalizer and were forced to accept defeat on the road in Nashville.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2026

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