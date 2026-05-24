Timbers Fall, 3-1, to San Jose Earthquakes at Providence Park
Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers fell 3-1 to the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night at Providence Park. The Quakes opened the scoring in the second minute of play and doubled their lead 10 minutes later. Antony would cut San Jose's lead in half with an 18th minute strike, however, the Earthquakes found a third in the 24th minute. The visitors secured the result following a scoreless second half. Next, Portland will resume MLS play on July 16, when they go on the road to face Seattle Sounders FC.
June Break Ahead
The Portland Timbers played their final game ahead of the June MLS break tonight, marking their 14th match of the campaign (4-8-2). Following the league-wide break for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, Portland is back in action to face Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC on Thursday, July 16. The Cascadia Derby matchup will mark the first of 20 remaining matches in the 2026 MLS regular season for the Timbers. Of those 20 matches, 11 will be contested at Providence Park while nine will be on the road.
Goal-Scoring Plays
SJ - Preston Judd (Jack Skahan, Beux Leroux), 2nd minute: Preston Judd received a through ball at the top of the box and fired a low right-footed shot from just within the box to the far post.
SJ - Preston Judd (Nick Fernandez), 12th minute: After receiving the ball inside the 18-yard box, Preston Judd set himself up for a volley with his first touch and struck the ball into the net with a right-footed shot.
POR - Antony (David Da Costa, Jimer Fory), 18th minute: David Da Costa played a through ball into the box for Antony, who took one touch before slotting a low right-footed shot to the near post.
SJ - Daniel Munie (Jack Skahan, Benji Kikanovic), 24th minute: Jack Skahan received a pass near the endline and sent a low cross towards goal for Daniel Munie to tap into goal from close range.
Notes
The Portland Timbers (4-8-2, 14pts) currently sit in 13th place in the Western Conference.
Antony scored his second goal of the season.
It marked the Brazilian's 30th goal contribution for Portland (16g, 14a).
Notably, Antony is the 15th player in club history to reach 30 goal contributions.
David Da Costa recorded his team-leading fourth assist of the campaign.
Da Costa reached 12 career MLS assists for Portland in his second season.
Jimer Fory registered his second assist of the season.
It marked Fory's fifth assist in two campaigns in Green and Gold.
Providence Park drew a sellout crowd of 24,686.
Portland played their final game ahead of the June MLS break, marking their 14th match of the campaign.
Portland's return to action is set for July 16, playing away against Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC.
Following the league-wide June break, the Timbers will have 20 matches remaining in the 2026 MLS season.
Of those 20 matches, 11 will be contested at Providence Park while nine will be on the road.
Next Game
The Timbers will travel to face Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC on Thursday, July 16, following the June MLS break. Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Apple TV in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).
Portland Timbers (4-8-2, 14pts) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (10-3-2, 32pts)
May 23, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)
Goals by Half
1 2 F
Portland Timbers
1 0 1
San Jose Earthquakes
3 0 3
Scoring Summary:
SJ: Judd (Skahan, Leroux), 2
SJ: Judd (Fernandez), 12
POR: Antony (Da Costa, Fory), 18
SJ: Munie (Skahan, Kikanovic), 24
Misconduct Summary:
SJ: Roberts (caution), 41
SJ: Kikanovic (caution), 45+2
POR: K. Miller (caution), 51
SJ: Vieira (caution), 73
SJ: Daniel (caution), 85
Lineups:
POR: GK Pantemis, D Bye (D Mosquera, 70), D Surman ©, D K. Miller (D Smith, 56), D Fory, M Bassett, M Ortiz (F Aravena, 70), F Velde, F Da Costa, F Antony (F Lassiter, 83), F Kelsy (F Mora, 83)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Bonetig, D Jura, F Guerra
TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Kelsy, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (seven players tied, 1); FOULS: 11 (three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 7; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 4
SJ: GK Daniel, D Kikanovic (D Jasinski, 46), D Munie, D Roberts, D Ricketts (D Romney, 82), M Skahan (M Marie, 69), M Vieira ©, M Fernandez (M Harkes, 46), M Leroux, F Bouda, F Judd (F Johnson, 63)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Montali, D Floriani, M González, F Adimabua,
TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Judd, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Judd, 2); FOULS: 13 (five players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 6
Referee: Timothy Ford
Assistant Referees: Jose Da Silva, Eduardo Jeff
Fourth Official: Abdou Ndiaye
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
Attendance: 24,686
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
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