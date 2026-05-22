Portland Timbers Host San Jose Earthquakes for Soccer Celebration Send-Off Match at Providence Park Tomorrow, May 23
Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
Playing their final match before the 2026 World Cup break, the Portland Timbers will host the San Jose Earthquakes for the Soccer Celebration Send-Off Match at Providence Park tomorrow, May 23, to generate support for players heading to the international tournament. Kickoff for the match is set for 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Apple TV. See below for additional broadcast information, media availabilities, a postgame press conference link and game notes.
BROADCAST
All matches this season will be available to watch on Apple TV, with local radio broadcasts available on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).
GAME NOTES
The Portland Timbers (4-7-2, 14pts) and San Jose Earthquakes (9-3- 2, 29pts) meet for the 38th time in MLS this Saturday, and for the first time this season. The Timbers hold the series advantage with a 19-7-11 record and are undefeated at home over the Quakes all time with a mark of 14-0-5.
Saturday's match marks Portland's final match before the 2026 World Cup break. The Timbers will be one of the first MLS teams to return to league action on July 16, traveling to face Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC on the road.
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