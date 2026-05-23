Preview: Rapids Set to Host FC Dallas in Final Match Before FIFA World Cup Break

Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (5-8-1, 16 points, 11th West) will round out this portion of the MLS regular season with a matchup against FC Dallas (6-4-4, 22 points, 5th West) on Saturday, May 23. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT, with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Colorado enters Saturday night looking to build the momentum off their midweek victory in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals this past Wednesday. After defeating a USL League One and USL Championship side in their first two tournament matchups, the Rapids faced off against a fellow MLS side in the San Jose Earthquakes. Colorado put on a solid performance all-around, defeating San Jose 2-0 to advance to the tournament Semifinals for the first time since 1999. Darren Yapi and Navarro recorded the goals for the Rapids with Nico Hansen posting his second clean sheet through three U.S. Open Cup appearances.

In MLS play, the Rapids had an up-and-down week last week, both winning and losing a match on the road. Last Wednesday, Colorado secured a crucial three points away from home after defeating Minnesota United FC 1-0 thanks to a goal from Rafael Navarro. The group stayed on the road for their next matchup against Real Salt Lake, where the Rapids came up just short, losing 2-1 in Utah.

Dallas has seen their fair share of success lately, having won three of their last four matches. Similar to Colorado, Dallas also defeated the Earthquakes in their most recent match. The club came out on top in a five-goal thriller in San Jose, with Sam Sarver sealing the victory in stoppage time to put his side on top 3-2. Sarver continued his top form as of late, with the former MLS NEXT Pro MVP scoring his first three career MLS goals all within his last four appearances.

Following Saturday's match, the MLS schedule will take a pause for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The league will resume play in mid-July to finish the regular season. Colorado will return to action on Wednesday, July 22, against San Diego FC at DSGP.







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