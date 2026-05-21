Rapids Blank San Jose 2-0, Advance to U.S. Open Cup Semifinals
Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Big Picture
The Colorado Rapids have advanced to the U.S. Open Cup semifinal match for the first time since 1999.
Darren Yapi recorded his first career Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup goal and his fourth goal of the season across all competitions.
The Homegrown forward has now recorded 15 goals for the Rapids in his career across all competitions.
Rafael Navarro recorded his first career Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup goal and his ninth goal of the season across all competitions.
Dante Sealy recorded the assist on Yapi's goal, marking his fifth of the season across all competitions.
The forward has now recorded one goal and one assist in three U.S. Open Cup matches this year.
Goalkeeper Nico Hansen recorded his second clean sheet in three U.S. Open Cup games played in his career.
Scoring Summary
COL - 2 (Darren Yapi 40', Rafael Navarro 45+10')
SJ - 0
Lineups
Starting XI: Nico Hansen, Reggie Cannon, Lucas Herrington, Rob Holding, Miguel Navarro (Jackson Travis 65'), Josh Atencio, Wayne Frederick (Hamzat Ojediran 85'), Dante Sealy (Georgi Minoungou 62'), Paxten Aaronson, Rafael Navarro (C), Darren Yapi
Substitutes: Adam Beaudry, Keegan Rosenberry, Alexis Manyoma, Noah Cobb
Up Next
The Rapids remains at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park for their final MLS regular season match before the league pauses for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Kickoff on Saturday, May 23 is set for 7:30 p.m. MT as Colorado takes on FC Dallas in the club's Summer Kickoff match, featuring a postgame fireworks show.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2026
- Apple TV to Broadcast First Major Professional Live Sporting Event Shot Entirely on IPhone 17 Pro - MLS
- Rapids Advance to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals, Blank Earthquakes 2-0 - Colorado Rapids
- San Jose's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run ends in Quarterfinals - San Jose Earthquakes
- Rapids Blank San Jose 2-0, Advance to U.S. Open Cup Semifinals - Colorado Rapids
- Arfsten Goal Sends Crew to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals - Columbus Crew SC
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