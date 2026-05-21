Arfsten Goal Sends Crew to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals
Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
The Columbus Crew won, 1-0, against New York City FC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Wednesday, May 20 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.
The Crew advanced to the tournament's semifinals for the first time since 2010. The Black & Gold will host Orlando City SC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on either Sept. 15 or Sept. 16.
Interim Head Coach Laurent Courtois earned the win in his first competitive match with the Crew First Team.
The Black & Gold improved to 25-14-13 in U.S. Open Cup play, dating back to 1998.
Midfielder Max Arfsten recorded that match's only goal in the 58th minute.
It marked his first career goal in the U.S. Open Cup and fifth across all competitions this season.
Arfsten owns a team-best nine goal contributions (five goals, four assists) across all competitions in 2026. He's recorded at least one goal contribution in eight of his past 11 appearances.
Forward Nariman Akhundzada earned his first assist with the Black & Gold with a well-timed through ball on Arfsten's goal.
Goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen recorded a clean sheet in tonight's victory, his third with Columbus (two in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup; one in Leagues Cup).
The Black & Gold host Atlanta United FC in the final MLS regular season match before the 2026 FIFA World CupTM held in North America on Sunday, May 24 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field [5 p.m. ET / Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC
MLS Regular Season
Sunday, May 24 - 5 p.m. ET - ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (Columbus, Ohio)
TV: Apple TV
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM (Spanish)
Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets
Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2026
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- Rapids Advance to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals, Blank Earthquakes 2-0 - Colorado Rapids
- San Jose's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run ends in Quarterfinals - San Jose Earthquakes
- Rapids Blank San Jose 2-0, Advance to U.S. Open Cup Semifinals - Colorado Rapids
- Arfsten Goal Sends Crew to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals - Columbus Crew SC
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