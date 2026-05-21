St. Louis CITY SC Faces Western Conference Opponents Austin FC on Saturday at Energizer Park

Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







Fresh off a dramatic U.S. Open Cup win midweek, St. Louis CITY SC will look to carry their strong momentum into league play against Austin FC on Saturday. The match is set to kickoff at 1:45 p.m. CT and can be watched on Apple TV and FOX. The matinee matchup marks CITY SC's final MLS match before the league pauses for the FIFA World Cup break.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS on Apple TV and FOX

Apple TV Talent (English): Nate Bukaty (play-by-play), Devon Kerr (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Jesus Acosta (play-by-play), Carlos Suarez (analyst)

FOX TV Talent (English): Josh Eastern (play-by-play), Lloyd Sam (analyst)

FOX TV Talent (Spanish): Jairo Moncada, Mariano Trujillo and Álvaro Izquierdo

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

Matchday Activities

Our final match before the World Cup break is here as St. Louis CITY SC takes on Austin FC on World Soccer Night at Energizer Park. Celebrate the global game with music, international flavors, dancing, and chanting at the CITY Block Party before kickoff. Fans can also grab the limited-edition 2026 CITY x adidas Americana Pre-Match Top at CITY Pavilion and CITY Goods. Skip the traffic and ride MetroLink or MetroBus directly to the stadium, or bike to the match and park at the racks on Lou Fusz Plaza and CITY Garage. The first 10,000 fans receive a CITY mini soccer ball courtesy of Michelob ULTRA.

Last Time Out

St. Louis CITY SC is coming off a thrilling midweek U.S. Open Cup win that saw them defeat Houston Dynamo 4-2 in penalty shootout after drawing 2-2 in regular time. A Marcel Hartel brace in regular time coupled with two saves in the penalty shootout from Ben Lundt proved the difference for St. Louis. With the win CITY SC advanced to its first-ever U.S. Open Cup Semifinal and will face Colorado Rapids in September.

Prior to the Open Cup match, St. Louis earned a point on the road to D.C. United last Saturday at Audi Field. On his first return to the club since being traded in 2024, Chris Durkin found the back of the net early in the second half, but it was then wiped out with a last-minute D.C. United strike, splitting the points on the day.

Building Momentum

St. Louis CITY SC has won three of their last six matches across all competitions (3-1-2) and has earned seven of nine available points in their last three regular season fixtures. CITY SC has two wins in its last three regular-season home games after recording four total wins across all their home games in the 2025 regular season. Their last home win came against LAFC, marking the first victory against the Black and Gold in club history.

In-form Hartel

Marcel Hartel scored a brace against Houston Dynamo in CITY SC's U.S. Open Cup victory on Wednesday - his third brace for the club since joining in the summer of 2024. Hartel also provided an assist in the club's last home game against LAFC, his 19th career game with a goal contribution. With his next goal contribution, he will become just the third St. Louis player to record 20 games with a goal contribution. Hartel has recorded 15 goals and 15 assists in 54 MLS games.

St. Louis CITY SC vs Austin FC

Saturday will mark the eighth matchup between the clubs since the 2023 season, with CITY SC leading the series with a 4-2-1 record. Austin FC earned a 2-0 win in the latest edition of the fixture earlier this month at Q2 Stadium with goals from Christan Ramirez and Myrto Uzuni. Known for producing goals in this fixture, both teams combined to score 18 goals in their first three meetings, with CITY SC going undefeated in those matches. In the last four meetings, the two teams have scored eight total goals. The last time CITY SC defeated Austin (3-1) was on October 4, 2025, when Marcel Hartel scored a brace along with a Simon Becher stoppage time goal.

Scouting Austin FC

Austin FC will have a different but familiar face leading the team on the sidelines with Interim Head Coach Davy Arnaud taking charge of the Verde and Black after the club announced the dismissal of head coach Nico Estévez. The Verde and Black sit in 13th place in the Western Conference standings, a point above St. Louis. Austin is still looking for their first road win of the season and saw their road winless streak reach 10 games last weekend. Per Opta, since joining MLS in 2021, Austin is one of only three clubs with three or more road winless streaks of at least 10 games, along with Atlanta (4) and Toronto (3).







Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2026

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