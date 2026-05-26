St. Louis CITY SC Forward Cedric Teuchert to Leave Club this Summer

Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC forward Cedric Teuchert will leave the Club upon the expiration of his contract on June 30, 2026.

Signed as a free agent in the summer of 2024, Teuchert made an immediate impact in St. Louis and quickly became one of the team's main attacking threats in his first few games. In total, the German forward tallied 10 goals and seven assists in 49 appearances for CITY SC.

"Cedi brought valuable experience to the group, represented the club well and created some unique memories for our fans especially when he first arrived," said Sporting Director Corey Wray. "Everyone at the club would like to thank him for his contributions over the last two years and we all wish him the best in his next step."

Teuchert arrived in St. Louis after spending all his professional career in his Germany, featuring in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga with FC Schalke 04, 1. FC Nürnberg, Union Berlin and Hannover 96.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2026

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